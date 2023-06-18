Men's Ashes 2023

Moeen fined for breaching ICC Code of Conduct

England player Moeen Ali has been fined 25 per cent of his match fee for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct on day two at Edgbaston

Louis Cameron at Edgbaston

18 June 2023, 08:13 PM AEST

@LouisDBCameron

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2023 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo