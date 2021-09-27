Vodafone Men's Ashes

Moeen Ali pulls up stumps on Test career

Moeen Ali, the 34-year-old England allrounder, will retire from Test cricket to focus on the white-ball formats

PA

27 September 2021, 08:33 PM AEST

