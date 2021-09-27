Moeen Ali pulls up stumps on Test career

Moeen Ali, the 34-year-old England allrounder, will retire from Test cricket to focus on the white-ball formats.

England allrounder Moeen Ali has called time on his Test career.

Moeen revealed that he found it hard to concentrate after being recalled to the England side for the recent series against India.

He took 195 Test wickets including five five-wicket hauls and scored five Test-match centuries during his career.

"I'm 34 now and I want to play for as long as I can and I just want to enjoy my cricket," Ali said.

"Test cricket is amazing, when you're having a good day it's better than any other format by far, it's more rewarding and you feel like you've really earnt it.

"I will miss just walking out there with the lads, playing against best in the world with that feeling of nerves but also from a bowling point of view, knowing with my best ball I could get anyone out.

"I've enjoyed Test cricket but that intensity can be too much sometimes and I feel like I've done enough of it and I'm happy and content with how I've done."

Ali lost his central contract in 2019, which led him to focus on franchise cricket.

