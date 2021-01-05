Sri Lanka v England Tests - Men's

England's Moeen tests positive for virus in Sri Lanka

England allrounder likely to miss the first Test, while Chris Woakes has been isolated as a close contact

AAP

5 January 2021, 07:32 AM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2021 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo