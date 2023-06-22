Men's Ashes 2023

'Bazball' architect McCullum to stick with Moeen

England coach Brendon McCullum has said he has no plans to drop Moeen Ali for the Lord's Test – pending recovery from his finger injury

AAP

22 June 2023, 01:08 PM AEST

