Nabi returns as Renegades lock in Afghan crowd-favourite

The experienced Afghanistan allrounder Mohammad Nabi will again suit up for the Melbourne Renegades after extending his stint with the club for BBL|10

Martin Smith

21 October 2020, 12:20 PM AEST

@martinsmith9994

