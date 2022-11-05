ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022

Nabi steps down as Afghan skipper after Cup exit

The long-time BBL player said he was “not on the same page” Afghanistan's team management and selection committee in recent tours

Reuters

5 November 2022, 03:14 PM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2022 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo