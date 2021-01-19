Vodafone Test Series v India

Inspirational Siraj shines in maiden Test campaign

Mohammed Siraj has overcome personal turmoil to emerge as India's most successful bowler in the Border-Gavaskar series.

AAP

19 January 2021, 07:41 AM AEST

