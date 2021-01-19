Inspirational Siraj shines in maiden Test campaign

An injury-ravaged India have shown tremendous resilience to stay afloat in the four-Test series against Australia and Mohammed Siraj best illustrated their never-say-die attitude with his maiden five-wicket haul in the Brisbane decider.

It has been an emotionally testing tour for the 26-year-old who lost his father in November but stayed on to make his Test debut in Melbourne.

His mental strength was further tested in Sydney, where a section of the crowd targeted him, prompting an investigation into India's allegation of racial abuse of some of their players.

Heading into Brisbane, Siraj found himself leading a depleted Indian pace attack that included Shardul Thakur and Navdeep Saini, both of whom had played only one Test, plus debutant Thangarasu Natarajan.

The left-arm quick responded by claiming 5-73 to help to dismiss Australia for 294 in their second innings at the Gabba.

Siraj shoulders load to seal emotional maiden five-fer

"I'm grateful I got this opportunity to play for India and managed a five-for. I wish my father was around to see it," an emotional Siraj told a video conference.

"It was tough after he passed away. I spoke to my family and gained strength after talking to my mother. My focus was to fulfil my father's dream of me playing a Test match for India."

Siraj has done a lot more than that and will finish the series as India's most successful bowler with 13 wickets from three Tests.

As he led the side off the field, Siraj received a standing ovation from his teammates and was hugged by India's pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, who missed the match with an abdomen injury.

Tributes also flowed from former players for a performance that helped to keep the series level at 1-1.

Vodafone Test Series v India 2020-21

Australia Test squad: Tim Paine (c), Sean Abbott, Pat Cummins, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Moises Henriques, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Michael Neser, James Pattinson, Will Pucovski, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, Matthew Wade, David Warner

India Test squad: Ajinkya Rahane (captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), Mayank Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw, Cheteshwar Pujara, Hanuma Vihari, Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Rishabh Pant (wk), Jasprit Bumrah, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin, Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur, T Natarajan

First Test: Australia won by eight wickets

Second Test: India won by eight wickets

Third Test: Match drawn

Fourth Test: January 15-19, Gabba, 11am AEDT