India v Australia Tests - Men

Indian cricket fan goes viral after finding 'gold'

Student Mohit Chavda is making the most of his 15 seconds of fame after being seen on the fourth Test broadcast finding a lost ball

AAP

11 March 2023, 12:01 AM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2023 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo