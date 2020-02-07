Lessons from the past steel Sixers for BBL Final

While it was heartbreaking at the time, the Sixers' dramatic last-ball loss in the BBL|04 Final has played a part in the current squad's ability to stay calm in close contests, according to skipper Moises Henriques.

On that January night in 2015 against Perth Scorchers in Canberra, Henriques dragged his side from 4-49 in the 10th over to 5-147 when he was run out for 77 from 57 balls on the last delivery of the innings.

He then backed up with 0-21 from his four overs as the Sixers took the game deep to have scores tied with three balls remaining.

Legendary speedster Brett Lee, playing in his final match before retiring, bowled Nathan Coulter-Nile and Sam Whiteman in consecutive deliveries to be on a hat-trick with one ball remaining.

Scorchers overseas import Yasir Arafat squeezed a rapid Lee delivery to the leg-side and took off for the match-winning single but would have been run out had Henriques, standing over the stumps at the non-striker's end, not fumbled the throw.

The dramatic final over of BBL|04, and Brett Lee

"Everyone seems to remember the fumble over the stumps and I definitely remember that, but I also remember batting and bowling really well that game," Henriques told reporters today in Sydney.

"I remember our team being up against it early being two or three (wickets down) for not many.

"Our batting middle order scrounging out to a really good score on that wicket and then again dragging their batting order back and getting into the game and into a really good contest.

"Even the fact the scores were tied with three balls to go and even just to take it to the last ball shows a lot about the way we play our cricket."

QUICK SINGLE Tendulkar urges fans to donate during Bushfire Bash

While that miss has stayed with Henriques, so has how the Sixers forced the game into the final over when the Scorchers, led by Shaun Marsh's 73, looked in control for most of the run chase.

Five current Sixers squad members - Sean Abbott, Steve O'Keefe, Jordan Silk, Nathan Lyon and Henriques - played in that loss, which Henriques says has helped steel the club in tight games this season.

The Sixers beat the Strikers by two wickets in Adelaide when No.10 Josh Hazlewood hit three consecutive boundaries; they edged out the Renegades by six wickets with one ball remaining; and they came from nowhere to beat crosstown rivals Sydney Thunder in a Super Over at the SCG thanks to Tom Curran's heroics.

"This year, we've shown that a lot of those close games now we're starting to win," Henriques said.

"That one (the final in Canberra) we didn't, but I just feel throughout this season we did win a lot of close games, whether it was a Super Over or other games that got quite tight.

"We've got guys that have experienced those close fixtures, they know what it feels like to both lose and succeed and what emotions play and how to remain calm and make good decisions in those moments."

Sixers claim Sydney Smash after dramatic Super Over

The Sixers displayed their now trademark resilience in their last encounter with the Stars at the SCG.

Rain interrupted play with the Sixers batting first to see the match reduced to a 14-over contest with the visitors set 147 to win.

Against a star-studded side – pardon the pun – the Sixers withstood a Marcus Stoinis onslaught and curtailed Glenn Maxwell's free scoring to win by 21 runs.

Sixers outshine Stars as Henriques storm hits Sydney

Henriques says his side can take a lot of confidence out of that win over the Stars heading into Saturday night's final.

"We certainly feel over a longer game our guys have some really good plans, skillful bowlers … with the Aussie guys coming back, there calmness under pressure, we certainly feel that we can match it with them," said Henriques, whose side boasts returning internationals Nathan Lyon, Steve Smith and Hazlewood for the BBL decider.

"The shorter the game goes – here when it was 14 overs we had to bat first as well – you typically want to bowl first so you know what you are chasing. Duckworth-Lewis seems to be more kind to the team batting second.

"To know that we can win in a rain-affected game even though we lost the toss is a really important thing going into tomorrow.

"Stay unemotional about the bat-flip, you could lose some overs, start as a 20-over game then it changes and you have to adjust again.

"The fact we did that last time, the guys we will take confidence out of that."