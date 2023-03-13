Marsh Sheffield Shield 2022-23

Henriques hoping to lead new-look NSW into better days

NSW stand-in skipper Moises Henriques believes the Sheffield Shield clash against South Australia presents opportunities for their fresh team

Andrew Ramsey

13 March 2023, 07:30 PM AEST

@ARamseyCricket

