KFC BBL|09

'Times have changed': Henriques addresses BBL slur

Moises Henriques addresses the impact of homophobic language as the Sixers prepare to host their annual BBL Pride Party

AAP

15 January 2020, 08:41 PM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2020 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo