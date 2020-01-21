KFC BBL|09

Moises' catch triggers flashbacks of shocking collision

Sydney Sixers captain stood firm to take brilliant outfield catch, evoking memories of another outfield moment five years prior

Sam Ferris at the SCG

21 January 2020, 10:09 AM AEST

@samuelfez

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2020 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo