Moises' catch triggers flashbacks of shocking collision

Henriques rains sixes to stun Stars in Sydney

Sixers captain Moises Henriques says the catch that won his side their KFC Big Bash clash against the Stars last night brought back memories of his sickening collision with England opener Rory Burns almost five years ago.

Late in the Stars' run chase, Henriques scrambled back to hold on to a sublime catch to remove hard-hitting opener Marcus Stoinis, who had sent veteran off-spinner Nathan Lyon for consecutive sixes in the visitors' pursuit of 147.

Stoinis' wicket for 62 left the Stars too much to do in the last two overs, and they ultimately lost by 21 runs (DLS Method), just their second defeat of BBL|09.

QUICK SINGLE Henriques' maximum impact puts Stars in the shade

But the moment evoked flashbacks of Henriques' nasty collision with Burns in June 2015 when the pair went for the same outfield catch as Surrey teammates in an England domestic T20 match in Arundel.

Henriques suffered a broken jaw in three places which required three operations, while Burns suffered facial injuries.

The 15,643-strong crowd made hearing difficult out in the middle of the Sydney Cricket Ground, but Henriques heard enough for memories of the awful accident to resurface.

"Every time the ball goes up in the air, yeah," Henriques told reporters when asked if he had a flashback of the collision with Burns when the catch went up.

"I heard a few noises which is enough to put me off after the incident a few years back, but I thought I'd just stay under it, keep waving my arms and try and take it.

Sixers outshine Stars as Henriques storm hits Sydney

"I don't know if anyone saw it but when it's so loud and the crowd's going there's no point in calling your name, you've got to do some jumping jacks under the ball and try to let everyone know that you've got it covered."

The impressive effort in the field came after Henriques bludgeoned the Stars for 72 from 31 balls and cleared the rope eight times.

The win puts the Sixers back into second place on the competition ladder, two points clear of the Adelaide Strikers who have a game in hand, against the Stars on Thursday in Adelaide.

Despite the clinical performance, Henriques is looking no further ahead than the Sixers' next match, against the Brisbane Heat on Thursday as the BBL|09 season enters the business end.

QUICK SINGLE BBL finals race: The run home for each club

"We played well tonight and we move forward to the next game," he said.

"It doesn't mean we're going to play well the next game. We have to reset and go through all our processes again and even learn from what we can do better tonight, whether it be a couple of field settings or tactics or strategies we could have changed.

"There's always learning experiences. We can't get ahead of ourselves by any stretch, especially with a couple of games that we've played over the last week.

"It's just one good performance, it's nice to see, it's nice to get the points, especially over the Stars, but we've got to do it again next fixture."