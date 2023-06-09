Henriques eyes Big Bash first as one-club player

Moises Henriques is set to become the first player to captain 100 Big Bash matches with the veteran allrounder re-signing with the Sydney Sixers for another three years.

A foundation player with the club, the new deal will take Henriques into his 15th season with the Sixers with the 36-year-old hoping to finish his career as a one-club player.

He first captained the side in January 2013, leading the club in 93 games since, including to back-to-back titles in KFC BBL|09 and BBL|10.

"To be able to play the whole time with one club and stay at the Sixers the entire time and have the opportunity to lead throughout that time is pretty special to be honest," Henriques said.

"I'm quite honoured at my age to probably receive a contract that will take me pretty close to what I imagine would be the last few years of my cricket career.

"I'm feeling great about my cricket at the moment and I'm hoping that there's many more good years to come and that they're all with the Sydney Sixers."

The right-hander – who is also the club's all-time leading run-scorer with 2,646 – said he was most proud of the culture they had been able to build at the Sixers over 12 successful seasons.

"As a captain or a leader or senior player, you feel quite responsible for the environment and I'm very proud that we've been able to keep the core of our team together for a very long time," he said.

"We've obviously won the BBL a few times and we've had a lot of successful seasons, played in a lot of finals, but the ability to keep a very similar group who are having a lot of success on the field together is something that I am, and I'm sure (head coach) Greg (Shipperd) as well, that we're both very proud of.

"I'm hoping he stays on (at the Sixers) for as long as I'm staying on for as well."

Henriques and Shipperd are set to continue their formidable partnership at the Washington Freedom in next month's inaugural Major League Cricket tournament in the United States, after Shipperd was announced as the new franchise's head coach last week.

Cricket NSW has formed a high-performance partnership with the Freedom, which has facilitated several other Sixers stars joining the squad for the tournament, including wicketkeeper-batter Josh Philippe and left-arm quick Ben Dwarshuis.

Henriques said Shipperd has an ability to understand each person and their individual journey, which enables him to motivate each player to get the best out of themselves, making him a great fit for the new franchise.

"Both of us being signed over in Washington as a captain-coach duo again to help lead Washington in the first ever MLC, it's pretty exciting," Henriques said.

"I've played the T20 league in Canada for a couple of years and that was great fun so I'm hoping this is the same, if not even better.

"I'm looking forward to just a completely new challenge, new players.

"Obviously, there's a little bit of comfort knowing that Greg's the coach and the familiarity there, but it's a vastly different group of players to what we're used to.

"So it'll be a challenge, but it'll be a lot of fun as well."

Sydney Sixers BBL|13 squad (so far): Sean Abbott, Ben Dwarshuis, Jack Edwards, Moises Henriques, Daniel Hughes, Hayden Kerr, Todd Murphy, Steve O'Keefe, Kurtis Patterson, Josh Philippe, Jordan Silk