ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020

From café to Powerplay: Strano's wild 48 hours

Left-arm spinner reflects on bolting into Australia's XI - and opening the bowling - for the tournament opener against India

Laura Jolly at Sydney Showground Stadium

22 February 2020, 12:11 PM AEST

@JollyLauz18

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2020 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo