From café to Powerplay: Strano's wild 48 hours

Molly Strano had expected to watch Friday night's T20 World Cup opener from the couch, before turning out for club side Essendon-Maribyrnong Park at Aberfeldie Park the next morning.

Instead, she bowled the opening ball of the tournament in front of a record 13,432 fans at Sydney Showground Stadium and on Saturday, she boarded a plane for Perth with the rest of the Australian squad.

QUICK SINGLE Aussies spun out by India in World Cup opener

It has been a remarkable few days for the Victorian off-spinner, who was a last-minute addition to Australia's ranks after news broke of fast bowler Tayla Vlaeminck's tournament-ending foot injury.

Strano was enjoying a coffee at her local café when she received the call from selectors, forcing her to quickly rearrange her weekend plans – including telling her club she was now unavailable for their match against Dandenong – and rushing home to pack.

"It's been a bit of a whirlwind 48 hours," Strano said following Friday's match. "It was a short turnaround, but for someone like me who's a bit of an overthinker at times, it was probably a blessing in disguise."

Australia stumble as Indian bowling prevails

It was a second chance the 27-year-old had thought may never come, having been on the international outer since the last Ashes on home soil in November 2017.

"To be honest, my Australian dream, I thought that ship had sailed," she said.

"To be out there playing in a World Cup tonight, that still hasn't really sunk in and I still haven't really processed it.

"But I was really honoured to have the green and gold on again and it's a real honour and privilege to be around this group again.

"They're a bunch of ripping chicks and I can't wait for the next three weeks to unfold."

QUICK SINGLE Healy rues poor decisions amid Aussies' frantic run chase

For a few minutes, it looked as though it could be a fairytale return to national colours for Strano after Australia won the toss and bowled first.

Her opening over to hard-hitting India pair Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana went for just two runs, and then, in the second over, Strano looked to have taken an excellent diving catch at midwicket off the bowling of Ellyse Perry to dismiss Mandhana, only for the ball to slip from her grasp.

Strano's second over went for 13 as Verma went on the attack, and ultimately, Australia's World Cup campaign got off to a disappointing start as they were bowled out for 115 chasing India's 4-132.

The spinner, who is the most prolific wicket-taker in Rebel WBBL history, jumped into the playing XI ahead of leg-spinner Georgia Wareham by virtue of her vast experience bowling in the Powerplay for the Melbourne Renegades, and for her strong record against India opener Verma in recent outings for Australia A and the Governor-General's XI.

Still, Strano admitted she had not expected to be in the playing XI, let alone opening the bowling.

QUICK SINGLE Strano wins female domestic player award

"I thought I might have been mixing the Gatorade," she said.

"But (opening the bowling is) something I'm accustomed to, I've done it for the Renegades for a number of years now and I love bowling with the new ball.

"I wasn't able to take an early pole today, or bowl economically either, so it's a bit disappointing from my end but it was just awesome to be out there."

Australia coach Matthew Mott had said Strano was one of the unluckiest players to have missed a berth when his original 15-player squad was announced last month, given her form through the summer – performances that saw her named the Domestic Player of the Year at the Australian Cricket Awards earlier this month.

The strength of Australia's spin stocks has meant Strano has been unable to break back into the national side for more than two years, despite owning the best T20I figures by any Australian.

But her late call-up means she is now one of six spinners in the hosts' World Cup squad, alongside left-armers Jess Jonassen and Sophie Molineux, leg-spinner Georgia Wareham and fellow off-spinners Ashleigh Gardner and Erin Burns.

Yadav falls agonisingly short of hat-trick

"I always dreamt of potentially representing my country again in T20 cricket, but there definitely was no frustration with my non-selection over the last three years," Strano said.

"You just look at the calibre of this team and the quality of spinners they've got.

"There were five spinners in this squad as it is and they're all highly skilful, so I've never been bitter about my non-selection."

The Australian squad flew to Perth on Saturday ahead of a showdown with Sri Lanka at the WACA Ground on Monday.

After her first taste of a World Cup crowd – Friday's attendance was a record for a standalone women's match in Australia – Strano hopes to see more of the same on the west coast.

"It was unreal," she said. "There were some really vocal Indian fans in the house, too, which was really entertaining.

"It was an awesome atmosphere and hopefully that trend can continue over the next couple of weeks."

2020 ICC Women's T20 World Cup

Australia squad: Meg Lanning (c), Rachael Haynes (vc), Erin Burns, Nicola Carey, Ashleigh Gardner, Alyssa Healy (wk), Jess Jonassen, Delissa Kimmince, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Molly Strano, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham

February 21: Australia v India, Sydney Showgrounds

February 24: Australia v Sri Lanka, WACA Ground

February 27: Australia v Bangladesh, Manuka Oval

March 2: Australia v New Zealand, Junction Oval

March 5: Semi-final 1 & Semi-final 2, SCG

March 8: Final, MCG

For a full list of all World Cup fixtures, click HERE

* All matches will be broadcast on Fox Cricket and Kayo, while Australia's matches will also be broadcast on the Nine Network