Australia A v India A T20 - Women's

In-form Strano strengthens World Cup selection case

Three upcoming T20s against India A could provide spinner Molly Strano the perfect platform to convince national selectors to offer her a recall

Laura Jolly

18 December 2019, 09:53 AM AEST

@JollyLauz18

