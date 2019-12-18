In-form Strano strengthens World Cup selection case

Molly Strano has been on the outer of the Australian set-up for two years thanks to a wealth of slow-bowling talent, but the Victorian off-spinner is making a serious case for a national recall during the ongoing ‘A’ series in Queensland.

In three 50-over matches against India A, Strano collected seven wickets at 13.14, including 3-26 in Australia’s series-sealing win on Monday.

In all three matches she claimed the key wicket of India A opener Shafali Verma, a fifteen-year-old who hammered 124 from 78 balls in the opening game of the series before Strano removed her for 46 and 0 in the next two games.

Those clutch performances come hot on the heels of her heroics for Melbourne Renegades during the recently completed Rebel WBBL season, when Strano – who is the competition’s all-time leading wicket taker - finished on top of the wickets tally with 24 scalps at 16.91 from 15 matches.

Strano played the last of her five T20Is in the green and gold during the 2017 Ashes but holds the record for best bowling figures by any Australian in the format, having claimed 5-10 against New Zealand in Geelong in early 2017.

Speaking to media ahead of the Australia A series, Strano was adamant she would not be getting her hopes up about an international recall.

"I don’t know, I’m a spinner who doesn’t spin it so if they need one of those, I’m available," she said.

"It’s probably a long shot but yeah, as I said, I’ve thoroughly enjoyed my year with the Renegades and hopefully we can come back next year and go one better."

Australia already possess one of the world’s top-ranked spin bowlers in their ranks in left-arm tweaker Jess Jonassen, while allrounder Ashleigh Gardner, an off-spinner, is another fixture of the national side alongside leg-spinner Georgia Wareham.

With a wealth of spin-bowling talent at their disposal, national selectors have in recent years preferred allrounders who can add depth to Australia’s batting order.

But Strano could yet make an irresistible case, and the 27-year-old will have a chance to continue pressing her case for a spot in Australia’s T20 World Cup squad when Australia A and India A meet in three 20-over games on the Gold Coast starting Thursday.

Speaking to cricket.com.au during the WBBL season, Australia coach Matthew Mott conceded Strano had been unlucky not to have enjoyed a prolific international career to date.

"Molly continually comes up in selection (discussions)," Mott said.

"She delivers all the time, she played well when she played for Australia and she probably is one of the unlucky cricketers, in that she’s come along in a generation where there’s a number of similar bowlers and she’s competing with the likes of Ash Gardner and Jess Jonassen.

"It’s difficult, she’s definitely capable of playing at international level … but she’s in the unfortunate position where she’s competing with players who have a bit more in the batting department than her."