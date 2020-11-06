Morkel signs on for BBL|10 as a local player

The very best of Morne Morkel in Australia

The Brisbane Heat have secured the services of South Africa pace legend Morne Morkel for BBL|10, signing him as a local player after he gained Australian residency this year.

Morkel moved to Australia following his international retirement in 2018 and now lives with wife, sports broadcaster Roz Kelly, and two children in Sydney.

Cricket.com.au first reported in March last year that while gaining Australian citizenship could take up to five years, Morkel would be classified as a local player in time for BBL|10 if he could secure permanent residency.

Under BBL rules, permanent residents can be approved as a local player if Cricket Australia and the Australian Cricketers Association are satisfied the player is "dedicated to becoming eligible to represent Australia … and will not seek or agree to represent any other ICC Full Member".

Having played one match for the Perth Scorchers last summer as an international, Morkel has since gained permanent residency and now qualifies as a local.

And with the BBL rules tweaked this year to allow up to three internationals in the same XI, the Heat could pick Morkel alongside Afghan spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman as well as English pair Tom Banton and Lewis Gregory in the same team.

“I admit it will be a bit unusual to call myself a local, but we are enjoying living and working here and this is another aspect of our lives that I am looking forward to being a part of,” Morkel said.

There could be more international signings to come for the Heat following confirmation this week that opener Banton and allrounder Gregory won’t be available until after Christmas.

Both men were this week picked in England’s squad to tour South Africa from late November and given they will be required to complete two weeks of mandatory quarantine upon their arrival in Australia, they’re set to miss at least the Heat’s first three games of the season.

“We’ve got a few things in motion and will stay close with Tom and Lewis to map out the best plan for them to get here and perform at their best in the BBL,” coach Darren Lehmann said.

Morkel, now 36, is on the comeback trail from ankle surgery after he stepped on a stray cricket ball during his short stint with Surrey earlier this year.

He has taken more than 200 wickets in 184 T20s at an economy rate of 7.52 to go with the more than 500 international wickets he took in a decorated 12-year career with South Africa.

“Anyone who has played or coached with him or against him will happily attest that he is a champion person,” Lehmann said.

“On the international front, I consider his best bowling efforts came as he got older. His control and skill with the ball were his trademarks so it will be great to introduce him into our group.”

The arrival of Morkel continues the upheaval of the playing group at the Heat, who have made the play-offs once in the past seven seasons.

James Pattinson (Melbourne Renegades), Matt Renshaw (Adelaide Strikers) and Ben Cutting (Sydney Thunder) have all left the club in the off-season, while Tom Cooper and Jack Wildermuth have arrived from the Renegades.

Brisbane Heat squad (so far): Tom Banton (OS), Max Bryant, Joe Burns, Tom Cooper, Lewis Gregory (OS), Matthew Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Ben Laughlin, Chris Lynn, Morne Morkel, Mitch Swepson, Mujeeb Ur Rahman (OS), Jack Wildermuth