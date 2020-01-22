KFC BBL|09

Scorchers to unleash armchair fan Morkel

Having not played competitive cricket in more than a month, Perth Scorchers' star recruit has turned to the TV to study his opponents ahead of his BBL debut

AAP

22 January 2020, 06:49 PM AEST

