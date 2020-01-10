Dhoni's limited-overs future unclear in World Cup year

Long-serving Indian wicketkeeper-batsman MS Dhoni might quit one-day internationals soon but still be in contention for the ICC T20 World Cup in Australia, coach Ravi Shastri says.

Dhoni, who will turn 39 in July, quit Test cricket in 2014 and has not played for India since taking a break after the team's semi-final exit last July at the 50-over World Cup.

The former Indian captain has steadfastly refused to elaborate on his future and is set to return to action in March in the Indian Premier League.

A good outing in his home T20 league might result in a three-way battle with Rishabh Pant and Sanju Samson for the keeper's role at the World Cup.

"He has finished (playing) Test match cricket. In all probability, he will finish one-day cricket. At his age, I think, the only format he will want to play is T20," Shastri told CNN-News18 channel.

"If he feels, when he comes back, that something is not right, he will quit ... But if he has a cracking IPL season, then, you know ..."

"Then it's the selectors' job to see what they want to do. But if he does a great job, I'm sure he puts himself into contention."

Asked what if all three wicketkeepers impressed in the IPL, Shastri hinted Dhoni's experience might clinch it for him even though Pant could still play purely as a batsman.

"You have to see, who will do the job, at what number, at what role," Shastri said.

"Whose experience will you take into account? Will you take youth or flamboyance into account? Who fits into that number the best? If we are playing in Australia, who will adapt to that condition the best?"