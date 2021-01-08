KFC BBL|10

Heat on fire in BBL but in dark on Mujeeb

The Heat have hit their BBL straps to close in on the top four, as they await clarity on Mujeeb Ur Rahman's departure for international duties

AAP

8 January 2021, 08:24 AM AEST

