Mumbai thrash Delhi, Sunrisers down RCB

Fast bowlers Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult demolished Delhi Capitals as table-topping Mumbai Indians eased to a nine-wicket win in the Indian Premier League.

Later in Sharjah on Saturday, Sunrisers Hyderabad then stayed in the hunt for a place in the playoffs with a five-wicket win over Royal Challengers Bangalore with almost six overs to spare.

Mumbai's Bumrah took 3-17 and Boult 3-21 as Delhi were restricted to a dismal 9-110 from their 20 overs.

Mumbai swiftly reached 1-111 in just 14.2 overs as Ishan Kishan, promoted in the absence of the injured Rohit Sharma, smashed an unbeaten 72 off 47 balls.

The victory, combined with Bangalore's defeat later, ensured defending champions Mumbai will finish as top qualifier in the four-team playoffs.

With one round of matches left, Bangalore, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kings XI Punjab, Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders can still make one of the three remaining playoff spots in the eight-team league.

"Nice to take wickets at the start and we didn't really let that pressure off," Boult said. "The wickets are getting nice to bowl on."

He removed the real danger man Shikhar Dhawan for his second successive duck when Suryakumar Yadav took a sharp catch at backward point off the Kiwi's third ball of the match.

Bumrah chipped in, removing both hard-hitters, Australian Marcus Stoinis and Rishabh Pant in one over.

Bumrah earned his 23rd wicket this season when he had Harshal Patel leg before wicket in his return spell that took him to joint leading wicket-taker in the tournament with Kagiso Rabada.

Kishan hit eight fours and three sixes in all, and clinched Mumbai's first win at Dubai's Sheikh Zayed Stadium this season with a six off paceman Anrich Nortje.

In Sharjah, Hyderabad's Sandeep Sharma (2-20) and Jason Holder (2-27) grabbed four wickets between them to restrict Bangalore to 7-120.

Sharma dealt two crucial blows in successive overs during the batting powerplay as the fast bowler got rid of Bangalore's two in-form batsmen cheaply, claiming Devdutt Padikkal (5) and captain Virat Kohli (7).

Rashid Khan further strangled Bangalore with his sharp leg-breaks and also had Australian top-scorer Josh Philippe (32) caught at deep mid-wicket before Holder took two wickets in the penultimate over to restrict the opposition.

In reply, Hyderabad reached 5-121 in 14.1 overs to further improve their net run-rate to 0.555 with Wriddhiman Saha making 39 and Holder hitting three sixes off the back foot in his unbeaten 26 off just 10 balls.