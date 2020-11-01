Indian Premier League 2020

Mumbai thrash Delhi, Sunrisers down RCB

There is everything to play for in the final round of the Indian Premier League after Saturday's results

AP

1 November 2020, 08:45 AM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2020 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo