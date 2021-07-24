Bangladesh's Mushfiqur to miss Australia series

Bangladesh's Mushfiqur Rahim will miss next month's T20I series against Australia after he was unable to join the team in time for quarantine due to personal reasons.

Bangladesh are undergoing a 10-day quarantine in Dhaka ahead of the five-match series, due to be held August 3-9.

However, that series has come under doubt after their second one-day international against West Indies was suspended minutes before the start following a COVID-19 case among the West Indies staff.

Bangladesh Cricket Board's cricket operations chairman Akram Khan said Mushfiqur opted out of their ongoing series in Zimbabwe to be with his parents.

"Mushfiqur wanted to play the (Australia) series but he missed the quarantine by a couple of days," ESPNcricinfo quoted Akram as saying.

"His parents are sick, so he had to leave the Zimbabwe tour. But the (10-day) quarantine is part of our agreement with Cricket Australia, so we couldn't include him.

"They didn't agree to Mushfiqur entering quarantine two days after it began. It is disappointing but one can't do much about these things."

Qantas Tour of Bangladesh 2021

Australia squad: Aaron Finch (c), Ashton Agar, Wes Agar, Jason Behrendorff, Alex Carey, Dan Christian, Josh Hazlewood, Moises Henriques, Mitchell Marsh, Ben McDermott, Riley Meredith, Josh Philippe, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, Ashton Turner, Andrew Tye, Matthew Wade (vc), Adam Zampa. Travelling reserves: Nathan Ellils, Tanveer Sangha.

Bangladesh squad: TBC

(all matches at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka)

First T20: August 3, start time TBC

Second T20: August 4, start time TBC

Third T20: August 6, start time TBC

Fourth T20: August 7, start time TBC

Fifth T20: August 9, start time TBC