Qantas Tour of Bangladesh 2021

Bangladesh's Mushfiqur to miss Australia series

Key Bangladesh batsman Mushfiqur Rahim will miss the T20 series against Australia after he failed to join the the side in quarantine

Reuters

24 July 2021, 08:12 AM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2021 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo