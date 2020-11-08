Marsh Sheffield Shield 2020-21

Shield cricketers gather to acknowledge NAIDOC Week

Players gather for a Barefoot Circle at each venue to pay respects to Indigenous culture and history and make a stand against racism

8 November 2020, 12:16 PM AEST

