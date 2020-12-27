KFC BBL|10

Untimely injury costs Stars dearly in Big Bash thriller

Stars coach David Hussey explains the mystery behind Nathan Coulter-Nile's absence from the bowling crease at the crunch moment against the Sixers

Adam Burnett at Metricon Stadium

27 December 2020, 07:51 AM AEST

@AdamBurnett09

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2020 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo