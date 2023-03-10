Ellis commits to Hurricanes with three-year deal

Nathan Ellis, who this week heads to India for an ODI series with World Cup ambitions, has been locked in as a pillar of Hobart's BBL pace attack

Jack Paynter

10 March 2023, 10:07 AM AEST

@jackpayn

