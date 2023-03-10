Ellis commits to Hurricanes with three-year deal

In case you don't know me: Nathan Ellis

Nathan Ellis has secured his second T20 deal in a week, with the crafty speedster confirmed to have signed on for another three years with the Hobart Hurricanes.

One of Australia's next-generation of white-ball stars, Ellis this week jetted off to India after receiving a late call up to replace injured West Australian quick Jhye Richardson for a three-match ODI series that follows the ongoing fourth Test.

It comes after he and Hurricanes teammate Ben McDermott secured deals to return to English county Hampshire for the 2023 T20 Blast last week where the duo will be shooting for back-to-back titles having both played key roles in last year's championship.

That title win saw Ellis defend two off the last ball in the decider in a rollercoaster final over when he was required to bowl the last ball of the match again after the third umpire adjudged him to have overstepped.

QUICK SINGLE Aussie pair shine in bizarre finish to T20 Blast final

The 50-over series in India could be crucial shaping the 28-year-old's hopes of featuring in the ODI World Cup with the subcontinent nation to host the global showpiece event in October-November.

It looms as a busy off-season for right-armer who will also play with the Punjab Kings in the Indian Premier League and London Spirit in the Hundred following the Blast season.

Ellis's re-signing locks a key pillar of Hobart's attack alongside fellow express quicks Riley Meredith, who has two years remaining on his contract, and Billy Stanlake.

New recruit Stanlake didn't play at all last season and only returned to the field this week in Tasmania's second XI after injuring his hamstring following a long layoff with back stress fractures.

Unawares Ellis takes a hat-trick over multiple overs

The Hurricanes will be hoping the 204cm-fast bowler's inclusion for BBL|13 can spark their rise back up the table after a disappointing season where they didn't win a game away from home and missed the finals despite being tipped as one of the pre-tournament favourites.

"I've always said that I'm really thankful to the Hurricanes for giving me my start … so there really wasn't much consideration about going anywhere else," Ellis said.

"We were a bit unfortunate not to take our campaign any further this year but that's the nature of Twenty20 cricket really – you're never as bad as you think you are, and you're never as good as you think you are.

Ellis' unconventional path to the international stage

"As I think many teams have shown in this competition, consistency is key, so to already have so much of our core group locked in form next year is really exciting."

With Ellis – who captured 18 wickets last season and is second on the club's all-time wicket-takers tally with 61 behind Meredith – and emerging spinner Paddy Dooley locked away to return next season, the club's strategy boss Ricky Ponting will turn his attention to the rest of the bowling attack with Joel Paris, Chris Tremain, Wil Parker and Iain Carlisle out of contract for next season.

But with Australia's incumbent T20 gloveman and Hurricanes skipper Matthew Wade linked to a trade to return to the Melbourne Renegades, Hobart may also need to find some batting reinforcements for next season.

However, trade isn't a done deal yet with Wade still contracted to the Hurricanes for BBL|13 with negotiations to ramp up once the contracting embargo period ends, which will follow after the next Memorandum of Understanding between Cricket Australia and the players' union is finalised.

Hurricanes squad for BBL|13 (so far): Tim David, Paddy Dooley, Nathan Ellis, Caleb Jewell, Ben McDermott, Riley Meredith, Mitch Owen, Billy Stanlake, Matthew Wade