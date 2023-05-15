Lyon 'not scared' of Baz-ball, torpedo-length boundaries

Nathan Lyon insists he is not scared of England's gung-ho 'Baz-ball' approach, nor the prospect of boundaries being shortened the length of one of his torpedo punts during the upcoming Ashes campaign.

Lyon famously launched a Sherrin football 61 metres into the Yarra River four years ago, a distance that might warrant further consideration as he attended AFL side Greater Western Sydney's training last week.

The off-spinner, who likes to remind people he has been hit for more sixes than any bowler in Test history, could have even less room to manoeuvre when he attempts to contain England's reinvigorated top-order in the five-Test series beginning next month.

The Times earlier this month reported that the hosts have discussed pulling boundaries in to negate the containment strategy effectively deployed by Australia during their 2019 Ashes tour.

Lyon, Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood all went at economy rates of 2.75 or under during the 2-2 series draw four years ago. It is a far cry from the 4.76 runs per over England have rattled along at since their reinvention under captain-coach pairing Ben Stokes and Brendon ('Baz') McCullum.

Six hitting has been a feature of their batting blueprint; since McCullum took over as coach, England have on average hit more than seven sixes per Test. Australia during the Cummins captaincy era, on the other hand, have averaged half as many (3.4 per Test).

The minimum permitted boundary length under the International Cricket Council's regulations is 59 metres, and some of the Ashes venues already push that close. The dimensions of grounds in the UK are generally smaller than ones used for international cricket in Australia.

But Lyon suggested shrinking the dimensions further would offer the hosts no advantage.

"Travis Head's pretty excited about the 59-metre boundaries as well," the 35-year-old told cricket.com.au's Unplayable Podcast as he launched the Australian summer of cricket schedule.

"It's the same for us. It's not like they can bring the boundary in when we bat and then push it out again.

"They're going to come hard at me no matter what type of boundary it is.

"I've planned for that and I'm excited by that challenge. I want to challenge myself against the best players, and this brand of cricket they're playing is certainly bringing the crowds back. It's exciting.

"I've been hit for six … it must be getting close to 300 (times) now for me. I'm not worried by it at all, I'm not scared by it. It provides a chance (of taking wickets) in my eyes."

Lyon admitted his admiration for England's "team full of superstars", in particular praising the rise of Harry Brook, and suggested their rivals would put up a sterner fight than they did during the most recent Ashes campaign in 2021-22.

The Australian stopped short, though, of endorsing Stuart Broad's claim that series result was "void" given the intense biosecurity restrictions.

"One hundred per cent I'm counting that, that was a 4-0 victory to Australia," he said.

Lyon added that England "probably are in a better position than 18 months ago.

"But I look at our squad, and I think we are as well, looking what we've been able to achieve over the last 18 or 24 months.

"We play the Australian way of cricket, the Australian brand, and in my eyes, that's always been quite attacking cricket anyway.

"I don't really want to get caught up in the big Baz-ball wind. I just want to worry about what we're doing in our own backyard."

Lyon will arrive in Brisbane today for a three-day camp featuring the Ashes squad members who are not playing in the Indian Premier League or the County Championship.

With the Aussies facing India in the World Test Championship final on June 7 at The Oval before the five-Test series against England begins June 16 at Edgbaston, Lyon backed their decision not to schedule a tour game.

He noted that more than two-thirds of their 17-man squad have previously been on an Ashes tour.

Depending on how deep their IPL teams go into the playoffs, Cameron Green and Josh Hazlewood may also have a delayed arrival into the UK, meaning their involvement in Australia's pre-series preparation would be limited anyway.

"My question is, 'when are we going to fit it in?" Lyon said of a warm-up match. "You look at the schedule, if a few guys make the IPL final, they won't be arriving in England until five days before the World Test Championship final.

"So it's quite hard to schedule in a tour game these days. I'm not really sure when we're meant to do it. There's no point us only playing with seven players against a county side.

"The players now are extremely professional, everyone is doing the work. There's a lot of lot of net sessions happening back here in Australia.

"Yes, we get that it's not game practice or anything like that, but it's not like we're sitting at home twiddling our thumbs. We're doing the work and I know that we'll be ready."