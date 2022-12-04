Australia v West Indies Tests - Men

Adelaide record the next milestone for prolific Lyon

Equal with the great Shane Warne on 56 Test victims at the Adelaide Oval, the in-form Nathan Lyon is set to take the ground's all-time record

Louis Cameron in Perth

4 December 2022, 08:11 PM AEST

@LouisDBCameron

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2022 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo