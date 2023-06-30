Ashes history haunts Aussies as eyes turn to Murphy

Lyon hobbles off after innocuous fielding attempt

In the wake of Nathan Lyon's calf injury at Lord's it doesn't require a deep dive into Ashes history to glean how an entire series can pivot on such fleetingly unforeseen moments.

As is the current case, Australia had seized the initiative in 2005 by clobbering England in the first Test before a stray cricket ball left discarded on the outfield saw Glenn McGrath twist his ankle so badly he was immediately ruled out of the second match at Edgbaston.

Without their premier pace bowler, who had snared nine wickets in the opening skirmish at Lord's 18 years ago, Australia slipped to a narrow loss in the next match before surrendering the urn in a campaign still regarded the most compelling of the modern era.

McGrath then defied medical prognosis and conventional wisdom to return for the third Test at Old Trafford where Australia held off a rampant England to draw but, in doing so, picked up a related problem which kept him out of the fourth at Trent Bridge where the hosts took what proved a decisive 2-1 series lead.

As if that tale is not suitably cautionary, there's the equally portentous example of Australia's previous Ashes sojourn to the UK four years ago that followed the same match schedule as the current campaign.

Another win in the opening skirmish at Edgbaston had Tim Paine's team eyeing their first series success in an away Ashes since 2001, until they got to Lord's and their best batter Steve Smith – who had scored centuries in both innings at Edgbaston – was felled by a Jofra Archer bouncer.

After initial fears Smith had been seriously hurt as he lay prone on the pitch, he recovered sufficiently to leave the field on admittedly unsteady legs and then returned later in Australia's innings to continue batting, albeit with minimal impact.

He was then diagnosed with concussion, ruled out of the third Test at Headingley where England – inspired by their current skipper Ben Stokes – produced one of the Ashes' most famous wins from a seemingly hopeless position to level the series 1-1.

It was only Smith's return to full fitness and his brilliant best for the fourth Test at Old Trafford that tipped the balance back in Australia's favour, his 211 the major factor in his team's 185-run win that saw the urn retained.

However, that battle ended in a 2-2 stalemate after England – with Smith so drained by his tribulations he was described by one team insider as "a walking zombie" – won the final contest at The Oval, which left the current outfit fuelled by the desire to win the Ashes outright this time round.

If, as seems likely given the obvious pain and distress Lyon displayed as he limped from Lord's shortly after tea on day two, they must try and convert a first-up triumph at Edgbaston into a series win without the services of their record-breaking off-spinner, that assignment has become a whole lot harder.

For the past 100 Tests, stretching back to the 2013 Ashes battle in the UK, Lyon has been a fixture on their team sheet whether playing on raging turners, roaring green tops or the sorts of characterless, benign surfaces trotted out for the first two matches of this series.

His value to Australia goes beyond his capacity to capture wickets in all conditions, although nobody has claimed more than the 420 he's picked up in that decade-long unbroken (until today) sequence.

He's also sent down considerably more overs in that time than any other Test bowler (4,430, ahead of next-most utilised Stuart Broad of England with 3,469) which underscores the faith his captains hold to throw him the ball.

Of the 10 most successful Test bowlers during that 10-year period, only India pair Ravindra Jadeja (2.49) and Ravichandran Ashwin (2.73) along with England's James Anderson (2.52) can claim a lower economy rate than Lyon's 2.90 runs per over.

Which only highlights the holding role he performs through lengthy spells, allowing his skipper to rotate pace bowlers in short bursts from the other end.

And as he displayed in his match-winning ninth-wicket unbeaten stand of 55 with current captain Pat Cummins that got Australia over the line on a tense final day at Edgbaston earlier this month, he is a more-than-useful lower-order batter.

If there's a silver lining to take from the dark cloud that descended over Australia's dressing room as Lyon limped off with a further assessment of the damage to be conducted overnight, it's that – unlike four years ago – Australia have included a back-up spinner in their 17-man squad.

Todd Murphy was ordained as Lyon's back-up on Australia's recent tour to India where the 22-year-old made his debut and played all four Tests, taking 14 wickets at 25.21 including scalps as significant as India batting talisman Virat Kohli (four times).

Whereas the 2019 touring party contained no auxiliary spinner, more due to a lack of viable alternatives than well-placed faith in Lyon's resilience, Australia have an accomplished and prepared substitute ready to roll out should the worst fears about Lyon be confirmed.

"It's not ideal, particularly your spin bowler," Smith said in reflecting on the impact his sudden absence from the 2019 Headingley Test – where the Ashes rivals will meet in the next Test starting on Thursday – had on the broader playing group.

"For batters I suppose there's loads of us around, so it's a bit different.

"But Nathan, if he's no good, he'd be a huge loss.

"However, we've got Todd Murphy waiting in the wings who's been bowling beautifully in the nets, and bowled really well in India when he got his opportunity as well.

"So I'd be confident if he came in he'd do a terrific job for us.

"But fingers crossed Nathan's all right."

Australia was due to revise their current 17-man touring party at the conclusion of this Test, and might be tempted to add another specialist spinner if Lyon faces a lengthy stint on the sidelines, with left-arm orthodox Matthew Kuhnemann or leg-spinner Mitchell Swepson the likely candidates.

Kuhnemann also made his Test debut during this year's India tour and turned out for Durham in the UK county competition in April, where he suffered a back injury that he has since fully recovered from. Swepson played the most recent of his four Tests against Sri Lanka at Galle last year and has just debuted for Glamorgan, where he signed as cover for seamer Michael Neser.

Perhaps prophetically, Lyon was asked about the depth of Australia's spin stocks prior to the current Test and the role he might play in fast-tracking their development once the 35-year-old's playing days are eventually over, which remains some years away.

"If I could do anything to help the younger spinners whether it's Todd (Murphy), whether it's Matt Kuhnemann, whether it's 'Sweppo' (Swepson), whoever it may be, my phone's always going to be on for them," Lyon said.

"Whether we're on tour together, whether we're playing together or in the nets, or even if we're opposition at state level, I've got absolutely no dramas in trying to help and pass on a little bit of knowledge.

"I have seen a little bit on the cricket field, and I've had my ups and downs.

"So if I can pass on some knowledge to younger spinners, I'm more than happy to help them because when I came into the Test team I definitely didn't have anyone that I could really lean on and ask my questions and ask for support

"But I'm really hoping that for Todd and these guys, that I can help them if they're willing to listen and they're willing to ask questions.

"And we're having some really good discussions in our spinners' meeting about different things, different methods, different shapes and everything like that."

2023 Qantas Ashes Tour of the UK

First Test: Australia won by two wickets

Second Test: Wednesday June 28-Sunday July 2, Lord’s

Third Test: Thursday July 6-Monday July 10, Headingley

Fourth Test: Wednesday July 19-Sunday July 23, Old Trafford

Fifth Test: Thursday July 27-Monday 31, The Oval

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey (wk), Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis (wk), Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitch Marsh, Todd Murphy, Michael Neser, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith (vc), Mitchell Starc, David Warner

England squad: Ben Stokes (c), James Anderson, Jonathan Bairstow, Stuart Broad, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Dan Lawrence, Jack Leach, Ollie Pope, Matthew Potts, Ollie Robinson, Joe Root, Josh Tongue, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood