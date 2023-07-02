'I'll do anything for this team': Lyon explains Lord's heroics

Gutsy Lyon hobbles to the wicket to add vital runs

An emotional Nathan Lyon admitted he knew there was a risk of further damaging his torn calf in his courageous Lord's innings, revealing captain Pat Cummins was hesitant to let him do it, but insisted he has no regrets over an act he hopes could be the difference in a see-sawing contest.

Lyon wrote himself into Ashes folklore on the fourth afternoon of the second Test when he surprised even his teammates when he hobbled out to bat in Australia's second innings and put on 15 runs for the final wicket with Mitchell Starc.

The 36-year-old, who appears certain to face a lengthy stint on the sidelines after this match, faced just 13 balls and scored four runs, but his effort earnt a standing ovation and admiration from England players.

But while Cummins had been concerned about the prospect of him batting, Lyon stressed that nothing was going to stop him from attempting to make a contribution to the visitors taking a 2-0 series lead.

"I've been having conversations since it happened with our medical team," Lyon, who suffered the injury while fielding on day two, told reporters at stumps on Saturday with England 5-114 chasing 371 to win.

"I knew the risks. But I'll do anything for this team.

"You never know how big a 15-run partnership can be in an Ashes series. I'm proud of myself for going out there and doing that.

"I love this team. I love playing cricket for Australia. And if I can help out my teammates here and there, I'll do that.

"It was my call.

"I spoke to Ron (coach Andrew McDonald) and Patty. Patty was probably a little bit hesitant but I'll do anything for this team, and I'd do it again tomorrow."

Duckett keeps England alive as Aussies make early inroads

When Josh Hazlewood had become the ninth wicket to fall, Starc had started to walk off with him in anticipation of Australia closing their innings only to see his close friend making his way out to join him.

Lyon explained that he made his way down the Lord's pavilion's stairs at the fall of Australia's eighth wicket and waited in the famed Long Room (which players must walk through to get from the changerooms, on the first floor of the historic building, onto the ground) in an attempt to avoid getting timed out.

The off-spinner then had a long conversation with Jimmy Anderson with MCC members watching on.

"He asked me if I was stupid, I said yes," Lyon said of his discussion with Anderson.

"Then I just said to him, 'I may have to do a you and go to 40 (years old).' He said, 'If you keep loving the game, and keep trying to get better there's no reason why you can't.'

"That was a nice little moment with Jimmy."

Nathan Lyon gets a standing ovation as he hobbles to the wicket // Getty

What followed was an iconic Ashes moment.

England's pacemen saw no reason to abandon the bouncer tactic that had dismissed all but two of Australian batters as Ben Stokes and then Stuart Broad peppered the maimed tailender.

Lyon, despite having trouble bearing weight on his back foot, played the barrage of short-pitched deliveries with relative ease.

One blow to his groin aside, the right-hander comfortably pulled most of the bumpers to the deep fielders, but did bisect them with one crunching shot off Broad to find the boundary and send Australian fans into a frenzy.

Getting down the other end for a single proved more problematic.

The only run he completed came when Starc, forced to hit only boundaries given Lyon being unable to run, sent one towards Rehan Ahmed on the square-leg rope with the sub-fielder athletically stopping the ball from going over.

Given it was the final ball of the over, Starc jogged through for the run but Lyon, who had wandered down the pitch watching what appeared a certain six before Rehan's intervention, was forced to limp to the other end as fast as he could.

Nathan Lyon was hobbling, at times hopping, during his 26-minute innings // Getty

Pat Cummins, watching from the pavilion balcony, had his head in his hands.

"I didn't like the idea of facing Tonguey (speedster Josh Tongue)," said Lyon, who earnt hearty pats on the back from England fielders after he was dismissed attempting another pull shot.

"It was one of those ones where I thought it went for six. Lucky enough I was able to hop down the other end."

The full extent of Lyon's injury will become clearer at the conclusion of the Test, but bowling in this match is now out of the question.

Returning in this Ashes series at all seems unlikely, with the senior bowler endorsing Todd Murphy to be ready to take on England's aggressive top order having impressed in India in his maiden Test campaign earlier this year.

'He's a good bowler!': England wary of Murphy threat

A significant period of rehabilitation now looms for Lyon. He had never previously suffered a major injury in his 12-year international career and conceded he had found it difficult to process this one.

"It's been a lot more down than up," Lyon said when asked about his emotions since suffering the injury.

"I have been absolutely shattered. I have been in tears, I have been upset, I have been hurting.

"That shows this team means everything to me. And I will start this rehab journey now to get back and play my role and keep loving what I am able to do.

"I look to get better each and every day, and this is a little bump in the road. I can learn from it and get better. But right now, I am pretty shattered to be honest."

