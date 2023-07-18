Men's Ashes 2023

'I've just blown my calf to bits': Lyon sheds light on injury

Nathan Lyon knew right away that his calf injury was Ashes ending but isn't sure when he'll be able to return to the field

Andrew Ramsey in Manchester

18 July 2023, 06:00 AM AEST

@ARamseyCricket

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2023 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo