'Didn't look good': Aussies sweating on Lyon injury

Lyon hobbles off after innocuous fielding attempt

Australia's brains trust is desperately hoping Nathan Lyon's Ashes series is not over after the normally indestructible off-spinner suffered a calf injury while fielding late on day two of the second Test at Lord's.

Lyon's involvement in the remainder of the ongoing contest appears in severe doubt; while yet to be confirmed, it seemed certain the 36-year-old would require scans on Thursday evening to determine the severity of the blow to his right calf after he had limped off the ground following a catch attempt.

Lyon was helped off the field during the final session of day two // Getty

"I haven't been up in the sheds yet, but obviously it didn't look good. It doesn't look ideal for the rest of the game," Steve Smith told reporters at stumps.

"I'm not sure how he actually is. But obviously if he's no good, it’s a big loss for us.

"He’s in his 100th consecutive Test match, which I know he was really looking forward to taking part in and having a role in as well. Fingers crossed he’s OK, but it didn't look good."

It is a cruel twist of irony that this match marked Lyon's 100th consecutive Test, becoming the first specialist bowler in the game's history to achieve that feat.

Stationed on the fine-leg boundary, Lyon set off to take a catch off a skied Ben Duckett hook but pulled up lame and immediately required medical attention.

He left the field with team physiotherapist Nick Jones, who treated his right leg before helping the downcast Australian around the edge of the boundary and back to the changerooms.

A tear to Lyon’s calf muscle would likely spell the end of his involvement in a Test series that still has matches to play in Leeds (from Thursday), Manchester (July 19) and back in London again at The Oval (July 27).

Lyon has an extraordinary record of avoiding injuries; he is believed to have never missed a senior match due to a physical ailment, with his last major issue coming when he was a teenager playing for ACT Under-19s, when he suffered a broken cheekbone on a return catch.

His steady presence has stood in stark contrast to England's spin woes, with injuries to their two first-choice spinners Jack Leach (back stress fractures) and Moeen Ali (calloused finger) forcing their hand into picking an all-seam attack at Lord's and relying on Joe Root's part-time off-breaks.

Lyon's uncanny ability to stay fit is precisely why Australia will be scrambling to work out how they get by without him in this match, as looks likely they will have to.

Pat Cummins’ bowling strategy relies heavily on Lyon to simultaneously bowl long, economical spells while also being a constant wicket-taking threat.

While expensive at times in the first Test, Lyon snared eight wickets in Australia's two-wicket win and he was again performing those dual roles in this match with his usual lack of fuss.

Lyon was in fact in the middle of a spell when he suffered his injury, having deceived opener Zac Crawley to have him stumped down the leg-side not long before, and conceding just 2.69 runs per over from his 13 overs.

Travis Head sent down five tidy overs of part-time spin after Lyon went down, with Steve Smith also bowling an over.

Cummins may be forced to keep turning to that pair, along with leg-spinner Marnus Labuschagne, particularly with England set to bat last in this match when Lyon would ordinarily shoulder a big workload.

A bouncer plan, which Australia doubled down on after Lyon exited, may hold the key to Australia to wrangling out the remaining six England first-innings wickets.

"Hopefully the clouds roll in. They disappeared for almost all of today and it looked like it was pretty flat," said Smith, who fought through challenging batting conditions on day one before surging to his 32nd Test ton on Thursday.

"A few clouds in the air might make the ball do a bit off the surface.

"Then we ended up going to some nice tactics with some short stuff and we felt like we were in the game a lot of the time … We were setting the fields and they were taking it on and were creating opportunities."

But England believe those tactics, which brought about three quick wickets – including Duckett's for 98 – during a wild hour late on day two, will be physically taxing on Australia's seamers.

"It's a huge shame and I really hope it's not too bad for him. You never want to see anyone go down with an injury. We all wish him the best," Duckett said of Lyon.

"He was going to play a massive part in that fourth innings, he's such a good bowler. It will be interesting to see how they go about it.

"If they keep going bumpers with all four bowlers, I think they'll be quite tired by the end of it, especially with back-to-back Tests.

"Travis bowled all right tonight, so maybe he will bowl a bit."

Beyond this match, if Lyon is forced to miss time, Victorian Todd Murphy will almost certainly be called into action. The 22-year-old was a shining light on the Test tour of India earlier this year playing alongside his mentor.

He could now be thrown into the spotlight as the lead spinner with the Ashes on the line if Lyon is unable to resume his spot in the team.

2023 Qantas Ashes Tour of the UK

First Test: Australia won by two wickets

Second Test: Wednesday June 28-Sunday July 2, Lord’s

Third Test: Thursday July 6-Monday July 10, Headingley

Fourth Test: Wednesday July 19-Sunday July 23, Old Trafford

Fifth Test: Thursday July 27-Monday 31, The Oval

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey (wk), Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis (wk), Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitch Marsh, Todd Murphy, Michael Neser, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith (vc), Mitchell Starc, David Warner

England squad: Ben Stokes (c), Rehan Ahmed, James Anderson, Jonathan Bairstow, Stuart Broad, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Dan Lawrence, Jack Leach, Ollie Pope, Matthew Potts, Ollie Robinson, Joe Root, Josh Tongue, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood