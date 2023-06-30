'Significant strain' for Lyon, series in doubt

Lyon hobbles off after innocuous fielding attempt

Nathan Lyon is in extreme doubt to play any further part in the Ashes series beyond the second Test after Australia confirmed the off-spinner had suffered a "significant strain" to his calf which will require a "period of rehabilitation".

A solemn Lyon was unable to take to the field on Friday morning after arriving at the ground on crutches and wearing a white compression sock on his right calf, joining teammates out in the middle of Lord's for their pre-play address.

Todd Murphy and Nathan Lyon chat before play on day three // Getty

Medical scans on Thursday evening confirmed the injury and while Australia could still call on him to bat in this match, the 36-year-old appears highly unlikely to bowl for the rest of the series.

Lyon spent time on Friday morning talking to his spin-bowling back-up Todd Murphy, who now shapes as a near certainty to play in next week's Headingley Test having had an encouraging debut international tour in India earlier this year.

The veteran bowler, playing in his 100th consecutive Test, hurt his right calf while fielding on day two and immediately hobbled off the ground.

Australia will finalise their decision on his availability for the rest of the series at the conclusion of the Test, but have not confirmed a grading on his calf strain other than it being "significant".

A period of weeks, if not months, of rehabilitation would therefore seem likely.

Mitchell Swepson and Matthew Kuhnemann are the leading contenders to replace Lyon in the squad.

Snatching a win in this match without their most dependable bowler would be an immense achievement for Pat Cummins' side, with closing in on first-innings parity on a pitch that looked to have flattened out on day two.

Travis Head will have a more prominent role with his tidy off-breaks and was in discussions with spin coach Daniel Vettori next to the pitch before play, talking tactics, while all three of him, Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne were warming up to bowl.

Allrounder Cameron Green should also see a notable uptick in his workloads in the absence of their premier spinner.

The Aussies were hopeful cloud cover could assist their fast bowlers, who otherwise have reverted to the short-ball plan that delivered them three late wickets on day two.

"Hopefully the clouds roll in. They disappeared for almost all of today and it looked like it was pretty flat," Smith said at stumps on Thursday.

"A few clouds in the air might make the ball do a bit off the surface.

"Then we ended up going to some nice tactics with some short stuff and we felt like we were in the game a lot of the time … We were setting the fields and they were taking it on and were creating opportunities."

First Test: Australia won by two wickets

Second Test: Wednesday June 28-Sunday July 2, Lord’s

Third Test: Thursday July 6-Monday July 10, Headingley

Fourth Test: Wednesday July 19-Sunday July 23, Old Trafford

Fifth Test: Thursday July 27-Monday 31, The Oval

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey (wk), Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis (wk), Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitch Marsh, Todd Murphy, Michael Neser, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith (vc), Mitchell Starc, David Warner

England squad: Ben Stokes (c), Rehan Ahmed, James Anderson, Jonathan Bairstow, Stuart Broad, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Dan Lawrence, Jack Leach, Ollie Pope, Matthew Potts, Ollie Robinson, Joe Root, Josh Tongue, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood