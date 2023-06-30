Men's Ashes 2023

'Significant strain' for Lyon, series in doubt

A decision on injured off-spinner Nathan Lyon's involvement in the rest of the series is yet to be made by team management

Louis Cameron at Lord's

30 June 2023, 08:28 PM AEST

@LouisDBCameron

