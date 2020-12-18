Vodafone Test Series v India

Aussie bowlers can only get better after strong opening

Nathan Lyon and Mitchell Starc give their verdicts on Australia’s bowling performance and what to expect from the Adelaide Oval pitch for the remainder of the match

Andrew Ramsey at the Adelaide Oval

18 December 2020, 07:45 AM AEST

@ARamseyCricket

