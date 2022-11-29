Lyon excited by return to happy Perth hunting ground

Every Nathan Lyon wicket at Perth Stadium

Amid all the talk of fast bowlers wreaking havoc on a grassy, sun-baked Perth Stadium pitch, the most successful Test bowler at the admittedly embryonic venue has honed his preparation for this week's outing in virtual anonymity.

In the two Tests played at the venue between its opening in 2018 and Western Australia's borders being closed due to COVID-19 from 2020, off-spinner Nathan Lyon's 14 wickets at 15.5 stands as the benchmark - albeit marginally superior to teammate Mitchell Starc's 14 at 15.86.

What makes Lyon's success even more remarkable is the fact his most potent performance came against India – acknowledged masters against spin bowling – in the Stadium's inaugural Test when his returns of 5-67 and 3-39 earned him player-of-the-match honours.

Lyon with his Player of the Match award in 2018 // Getty

The only other specialist spinner to achieve that recognition in more than 50 years of Test cricket in Perth is New Zealand's Daniel Vettori, who claimed the award in 2001 and is now Lyon's mentor as spin bowling coach for Australia's men's Test team.

Given his track record in two Test appearances against India and New Zealand (in 2019), coupled with the work he's been doing with Vettori in recent weeks, it's hardly surprising Lyon has a spring in his step entering a domain traditionally associated with the game's big quicks.

"I'm pretty excited to be honest," Lyon told cricket.com.au on the eve of the opening NRMA Insurance Test against West Indies.

"There's something about the ground, I love playing there and even walking out there yesterday it's just a nice feeling.

"I used to enjoy bowling at the WACA as well, where you're able to use the breeze to your advantage and get some drift.

"Drift and bounce are the big things over here, and they are my biggest weapons.

"There's obviously not as much breeze at the new stadium with the enclosed stands, but it now becomes a little bit like the MCG where the flags are usually going one way up the top (of the grandstands) but out in the middle it's going the other way.

"It tends to swirl a little bit if it gets caught in there.

"I think we'll need a bit of breeze, it's supposed to be pretty hot over the next couple of days but I'm really looking forward to getting out there tomorrow."

The fact that Lyon's strike rate of a wicket every 39 deliveries is so starkly at odds with other spinners at the ground – next-best is India's occasional offie Hanuman Vihari whose 2-84 in 2018 came off 28 overs – makes his low-key entry into tomorrow's Test even harder to reconcile.

The 34-year-old admits he takes a certain satisfaction from the perennial focus on fast bowlers heading into a Perth Test, to the point that some routinely speculate as to whether Australia should deploy an all-pace attack in the west.

"It's pretty nice to fly under the radar and watch the big boys (fast bowlers) do their work, and I get to chime in when the opportunity comes up to play my role, which is exactly how I love to play," Lyon said.

But his value is no mystery to Australia skipper Pat Cummins, who is looking to Lyon to play a crucial part in bowling plans and not only because the forecast top of 35C tomorrow will ensure short spells for the quicks and a heavier workload for any spinner.

"There's been a lot of talk about our fast-bowling trio (Cummins, Starc and Josh Hazlewood) plus Cam Green when he's going well, but he (Lyon) holds us together," Cummins said today.

"He can bowl 30 overs in the day if needed, in the heat.

"He takes vital wickets, he can hold up an end, and takes tail-end wickets as well if they're sticking around.

"He's key, he's huge.

"It's been good that he's come in quite fresh and he knows he's got a huge role, not only for this series but for the next 12 months and he's ready for that."

Lyon admits it's a rarity to be feeling as fresh as he does heading into the opening Test of a home summer, having sat out the past two Marsh Sheffield Shield games for New South Wales with an eye on the schedule of potentially 15 Tests in the next eight months.

But despite not turning out in international cricket since Australia's drawn 1-1 Qantas Tour to Sri Lanka last July, he has sent down more than 100 overs in his three Shield appearances for the Blues so far this summer and is therefore hardly short of match practice.

He has spent much of the past fortnight working on a fitness and skills program as well as studying vision of the West Indies batters he has seen little or nothing of since the teams' most recent Test series in 2015-16.

He's also been working closely with Vettori on formulating strategies for their upcoming opponents.

"There's always an element of assessing out in the middle, but I've definitely had a look at some video footage and come up with some plans," Lyon said.

"I've sat down with Dan Vettori and had some really good conversations at training about what we need to do and how we go about it.

"And also how they (West Indies) will potentially look to play me with our big quicks coming at the other end.

"So you have to do your study, but it also comes down to thinking on your feet and having that gut feel as to what's going on."

Lyon notes he holds a "huge amount of respect" for Vettori given his record of 362 wickets from 113 Tests for the Black Caps, placing him eighth on the all-time list of Test wicket takers among spinners with Lyon sitting fifth on that list with 438 scalps from 110 matches.

By working with a left-arm spinner who operated in an altogether different manner during his successful playing days, Lyon acknowledges Vettori is able to impart a fresh view of the craft to his new pupil.

And Lyon also carries a recollection of that Test of 21 years ago in which Vettori became the first spinner to win a player-of-the-match accolade in Perth.

Dan Vettori celebrates a wicket in 2001 // Getty

Although he concedes his clearest memory of the left-armer's eight wickets (from almost 80 overs) in that bat-dominated match was getting Shane Warne caught in the deep, one run short of what would have been his only Test century and from what was later revealed to be a no-ball.

The pitch prepared for tomorrow's Test is expected to bear no resemblance to the flat strip that yielded a draw in 2001, with WA Cricket Head Curator Isaac McDonald today confirming the Perth Stadium pitch will feature a thick mat of grass.

With temperatures pushing 37C today and 35C tomorrow, McDonald indicated he would make a decision tomorrow morning as to how much grass he shaves off the current 12mm of growth which he hopes is preventing the strip from drying out too severely before the first ball is bowled.

But there are already comparisons being made to the pitch prepared for the 2018 India Test which was played amid similar heatwave conditions early in the game.

And that is music to Lyon's ears.

"If the grass is keeping the moisture in that will mean live grass on the surface, or there might be grass that is slowly dying off – we'll just have to wait and see," said the record-breaking spinner who also worked as a curator at Adelaide Oval.

"But either way it gives me a couple of opportunities to have the ball grip a little bit on the surface here.

"So I'll be using my angles and using the crease to try and create a bit of drift and drop, and hope to take some outside edges.

"I've got fond memories of playing at Optus Stadium every time I've come here, so I'm hoping that continues from tomorrow."

NRMA Insurance Test Series v West Indies

Nov 30 – Dec 4: First Test, Perth Stadium, 1:20pm AEDT

Dec 8-12: Second Test, Adelaide Oval, 3pm AEDT (day-night)

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, David Warner

West Indies squad: Kraigg Brathwaite (c), Jermaine Blackwood, Nkrumah Bonner, Shamarh Brooks, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Roston Chase, Joshua Da Silva, Jason Holder, Alzarri Joseph, Kyle Mayers, Anderson Phillip, Raymon Reifer, Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales, Devon Thomas

