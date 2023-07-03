Lyon ruled out, backs Murphy to handle Ashes cauldron

Stokes onslaught in vain as Aussies double Ashes lead

Nathan Lyon has backed Todd Murphy to withstand England's all-out batting assault with Australia confirming the veteran off-spinner would miss the rest of the Ashes series.

The visitors today announced changes to their squad for the remaining three Tests with Lyon officially ruled out after suffering a "significant calf tear" while fielding on day two at Lord's.

Reserve batter Matthew Renshaw has also been released from the Australian squad but will remain in England and be available should injury strike the touring party again.

No replacements have been included in the revised 16-player squad. Queensland wicketkeeper Jimmy Peirson is with the team as cover for Josh Inglis, who returned home to Perth following the first Test at Edgbaston for the birth of his first child.

Australia secured a 2-0 series lead with a thrilling 43-run final-day victory in the second Test on Sunday after Ben Stokes threatened to repeat his Headingley heroics from 2019, blazing nine sixes in a stunning 214-ball 155 to the delight of a lively Lord's crowd.

Australia coach Andrew McDonald confirmed Murphy was well placed to come straight into the XI for the third Test beginning on Thursday at Headingley after Lyon backed his young prodigy to hold his own in the Ashes cauldron.

The pair have worked closely together in recent days, with Murphy spending Saturday afternoon picking Lyon's brain as the 36-year-old prepared to hand over the mantle of Australia's chief spinner for the first time in a decade.

Gutsy Lyon hobbles to the wicket to add vital runs

Lyon had loomed as a key player for Australia throughout the Ashes, taking eight wickets in Australia's series-opening win at Edgbaston after England made a point of going after him.

But when asked if Murphy would be able to handle a similar approach from England in the Ashes after just 12 first-class games, Lyon said he was in no doubt.

Murphy impressed during his maiden Test tour of India earlier this year, taking 14 wickets at 25.21 in the four Tests, including the prized scalp of Virat Kohli four times.

"His stock ball is good enough in international cricket. We have seen that in India in arguably the hardest place to bowl spin," Lyon said.

"It will be a different challenge with the England batters.

"If they do come at him, it provides Todd with a decent challenge. But a chance to leave his footmarks here in England. It is a big Ashes series, he is excited by the opportunity."

Extraordinary Bairstow run out ignites final day of Ashes epic

McDonald said the visitors like to have a spinner in their XI to balance their attack.

"As you saw (on Sunday), at certain times, we had to do it differently without Nathan Lyon down the other end, which we've been so used to," he said.

"At times it looked a little bit chaotic so we do like to have that spin option."

Lyon injured his calf running in from the square leg boundary on Thursday to field a ball, leaving the ground immediately. He made a hobbling return on day four to bat on one leg at No.11 and help Australia set England 371 for victory in the second Test.

The spinner does not yet know if he will remain in England for the remainder of the Ashes or fly home for rehab, but stressed he would be on hand to guide the 22-year-old Murphy if required.

"I sat with Todd in the last session there (on day four) and spoke about spin bowling as we do. I have a lot of confidence in Todd. He is a great kid. He is willing to learn along the way," Lyon said.

"I have told him my phone is always on, it doesn't matter if I am sitting in the changeroom with him or I am sitting at home watching it in bed."

Lyon said he was gutted to miss the rest of the series after 100 straight Tests but was adamant it would not be the end of his Test career.

The Headingley Test will be the first one Lyon will miss since Lord's in 2013.

"I've been extremely lucky with injuries. I've been around since August 2011 and we've had 126 Test matches and I've played 122 of them," Lyon said.

"This is just a little speed bump in the road. This isn't career-defining. I am hungrier than ever to get back out there."

Meanwhile, England have released teenage spin bowler Rehan Ahmed and Durham seamer Matthew Potts from their squad for Headingley. Ahmed, who remains uncapped, was called in as cover for Moeen Ali who missed Lord's with a finger injury.

2023 Qantas Ashes Tour of the UK

First Test: Australia won by two wickets

Second Test: Australia won by 43 runs

Third Test: Thursday July 6-Monday July 10, Headingley

Fourth Test: Wednesday July 19-Sunday July 23, Old Trafford

Fifth Test: Thursday July 27-Monday 31, The Oval

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey (wk), Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitch Marsh, Todd Murphy, Michael Neser, Jimmy Peirson, Steve Smith (vc), Mitchell Starc, David Warner

England squad: Ben Stokes (c), Moeen Ali, James Anderson, Jonny Bairstow, Stuart Broad, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Dan Lawrence, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Joe Root, Josh Tongue, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood