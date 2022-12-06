Australia v West Indies Tests - Men

Lyon, Smith set to catch another Aussie Test record

Against the West Indies in Perth, the bowler-fielder combination equalled a notable record held by a pair of Australian Test legends

Andrew Ramsey in Adelaide

6 December 2022, 06:03 PM AEST

@ARamseyCricket

