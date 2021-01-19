Vodafone Test Series v India

Paine concedes Aussies let Lyon down in milestone Test

Nathan Lyon has been left stranded on 399 Test wickets in a frustrating series loss to India as five catches go down in the series

AAP

19 January 2021, 08:41 PM AEST

