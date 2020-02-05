Get a grip: Lyon's plan to conquer the wet for BBL final

How Lyon held nerve with wet ball against Stoinis

Playing two spinners in the rain would once have been viewed as folly but Nathan Lyon has proof to show times have changed, suggesting the Sydney Sixers should stick with their winning formula for the KFC BBL final.

A cloud, quite literally, hovers over the season decider with thunderstorms and 30 to 50mm of rain predicted for Sydney on Saturday on Saturday, when the Sixers will host either cross-town rivals the Thunder or regular season standouts Melbourne Stars at the SCG.

Despite the prospect of a shortened game and slippery conditions, Lyon has evidence from a potential preview of the upcoming final to match his insistence that he (and fellow tweaker Steve O'Keefe) will be critical to the Sixers' hopes of a second BBL title.

Figures of 1-28 off three overs hardly scream out 'match-winner' but the off-spinner’s performance in a rain-shortened victory against the Stars at the SCG earlier this month will fill him with confidence for a possible rematch against the same opposition at the same venue.

Lyon was thrown in the deep end when he was given a soggy ball to bowl to eventual player-of-the-tournament Marcus Stoinis in his first spell of the BBL season in a 14-over game.

Stoinis had smashed the highest BBL score of all-time in his previous game against the Sixers and again appeared unstoppable when he tonked Lyon for 21 in five consecutive deliveries as their run-chase approach a climax.

But the 96-Test veteran held his nerve after being hit for two straight sixes as Stoinis again looked to clear the rope but miscued a shorter, flatter delivery and was caught to all but seal a Sixers win.

"That was up there with the wettest balls I've ever bowled with," Lyon told cricket.com.au.

"Putting the balls in different grips and trying to work out what grips works best, what hand position works best to bowl the ball and perform my skills - it provides a new challenge. I think it's exciting.

"It's not ideal but I've got my method that I can hopefully cope with anything thrown my way. It's just part of the game.

"I've played enough cricket that I can get around that now hopefully so I can make an impact in that game."

As can O'Keefe, said Lyon, with the left-armer's return of 0-23 from three overs in that Stars clash a reflection of his value to the Sixers this season despite taking just five wickets in eight games.

The only figure the Sixers will care about is 6.65, the miserly economy rate O’Keefe has upheld despite often bowling in the Power Play, the first six overs of an innings when only two fielders are permitted on the boundary.

Mitchell Starc may not be available (Lyon said his close friend had decided in November he would not play in the BBL despite speculation of a return this week) but Test quick Jackson Bird remains on the sidelines and eager for a recall.

But asked if the Sixers could consider subbing in a quick in for a spinner given the weather forecast, Lyon said: "I don't think so to be honest with you.

"What's worked really well for the Sixers over the last few games I've been a part of has been our great bowling squad and the different options we have throughout our (team).

"That's been one of the strengths of the Sixers in the last few games."

The Sixers resumed training on Tuesday after clinching a home final last Friday by defeating the Stars at the MCG.

In addition to a home final, that win also means they will be crowned BBL champions should Saturday's match be washed out even if the top-placed team from the regular season, the Stars, are their opponents.

An eight-day break is a rarity during a jam-packed BBL schedule but Lyon stressed it would not be a hindrance to go so long without playing.

"It's definitely not a disadvantage," he said. "You can look at the positives from both angles.

"If you're the Melbourne Stars you get to keep playing games but we get to freshen up, get ready and make sure our fitness is in top order. It's good to have a little break in between what's been a hectic schedule.

"I don't think it suits any side in particular."