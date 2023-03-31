In-form McSweeney primed for new role in Lincoln return

When Nathan McSweeney leads out Australia A for the first time in Lincoln on Saturday, he will be buoyed by the fact he already has fond memories of the venue.

Both four-day matches in the series between New Zealand A and Australia A will be held at Bert Sutcliffe Oval in Lincoln, a short drive southwest of Christchurch.

Five years ago, while representing Australia at the Under-19 World Cup, McSweeney peeled off 156 against Papua New Guinea, which remains the highest men's 50-over score at the ground.

And after being handed the reins of Australia A, in partnership with Western Australia allrounder Aaron Hardie, McSweeney is excited to return to his happy hunting ground.

"That was a while ago now but it's definitely good to be back," McSweeney told cricket.com.au.

McSweeney raises the bat during his huge innings in the 2018 Under-19 World Cup // Getty

"It'll be a different ballgame; an Under-19 World Cup will be a bit different to a Dukes ball game against an international side. I'm just excited and can't wait."

The 24-year-old, whose 776 runs across the Sheffield Shield and Marsh One-Day Cup made him the most prolific Redbacks batter over the summer, was thrilled to receive a call from selection chair George Bailey the day before their Marsh Cup final earlier this month delivering him the good news about his selection on the tour.

However, it was the follow up call, from Australia A coach Andre Borovec, that caught him most off-guard: McSweeney would lead the team.

McSweeney continues hot streak with second Shield ton

While both McSweeney and Hardie will oversee the on-field leadership for the two fixtures, McSweeney will officially take the reins for the first match and Hardie will be captain for the second.

And although the Redbacks batter does have a small amount of captaincy experience, having captained both Queensland and South Australia at second XI level, he will be leaning on the squad's more senior players if required.

"I definitely wasn't expecting that," McSweeney said of that call from Borovec.

"I'm lucky there's plenty of guys here that I've played with before and some older heads like Jimmy Peirson and Matt Renshaw who I've got a good relationship with and have played plenty cricket with as well.

McSweeney poses with New Zealand A captain Tom Bruce // NZC

"Myself and (Hardie) are the same age. We've never actually played together … (but) we have a good relationship.

"If we can share the load and learn from each other, we'll be fine."

The other challenge facing both McSweeney and the entire batting group will be the use of the Dukes ball.

As the tour shapes as an unofficial part of Australia's Ashes defence, the English ball will be used, differing from the Australian Kookaburra variety in that it offers heightened swing and seam movement for the quicker bowlers.

While mastering it will be crucial to the Test series in the United Kingdom, the Dukes ball is still very foreign to a lot of Australia's younger players.

"I haven't played a great deal with it. I've played a couple of Shield games, a bit club cricket," McSweeney said.

"It definitely swings for a long period of time and offers a bit of seam movement as well.

"The batters will definitely have their hands full. In saying that, there'll be plenty of catchers behind the wicket so there'll be some gaps out there … (and) some runs on offer."

Eighteen-year-old Teague Wyllie is only 12 matches into his first-class career but has already won the Sheffield Shield twice, and now has an Australia A call up to his name as well.

Wyllie is another of the young batting group with minimal experience facing the Dukes ball but says he's ready for the challenge.

"I'm guessing with all the Dukes balls the seamers will be very excited for the two weeks coming as well as the batters, it's a great opportunity with the harder ball," Wyllie told reporters on Thursday.

"I think when you're using a ball like that it simplifies the skills a lot more and the good players will make runs and the good bowlers will take wickets."

New Zealand A v Australia A series

First four-day match: April 1-4, Bert Sutcliffe Oval, Lincoln

Second four-day match: April 8-11, Bert Sutcliffe Oval, Lincoln

Both matches will be live streamed on nzc.nz.

Australia A squad: Wes Agar, Xavier Bartlett, Jordan Buckingham, Aaron Hardie, Caleb Jewell, Spencer Johnson, Campbell Kellaway, Nathan McSweeney, Mitch Perry, Jimmy Pierson, Matthew Renshaw, Mitchell Swepson, Tim Ward, Teague Wyllie

New Zealand A squad: Tom Bruce (c), Adi Ashok, Doug Bracewell, Henry Cooper, Jacob Duffy (Game 1 only), Dean Foxcroft, Cam Fletcher, Mitch Hay, Scott Kuggeleijn (Game 2 only), Cole McConchie, Robbie O'Donnell, Will O'Rourke, Ajaz Patel, Brett Randell, Sean Solia