Cricket mourns the loss of SA legend Neil Dansie

With the passing of Neil Dansie, Australian cricket has not only lost one of its most passionate personalities and devoted servants revered as the game's patriarch in his native South Australia, but also one of the last tangible on-field links to the fabled era of Sir Donald Bradman.

Dansie, who passed away in Adelaide yesterday aged 94, was a hard-hitting top-order batter and handy spin bowler who became just the second man to reach 100 Sheffield Shield appearances (after Queensland's Ken McKay) in a playing career that stretched from 1950 to 1967.

Upon his retirement, with more than 7,500 first-class runs (at 34.44) from 124 matches, Dansie remained an integral part of SA cricket as a men's team selector for three decades, a member of the SA Cricket Association board for 25 years and coach and selector of the state women's team.

In such esteem was he held, the Dansie Medal is the SACA's premier annual award to the outstanding male cricketer across all formats (as voted by fellow players) and he shares naming honours of Adelaide Oval's newly upgraded indoor nets facility with his former opening partner and state captain, Les Favell.

Despite being touted as a potential Test prospect throughout the 1950s when Australia boasted openers the calibre of Arthur Morris and Lindsay Hassett, a middle-order led by Neil Harvey, Keith Miller and Jim Burke and a spin-bowling all-rounder in Richie Benaud, Dansie never received a Baggy Green Cap.

But his place in Australian cricket folklore will endure as the last cricketer to bat alongside Bradman in an official match, when the pair shared a grade cricket partnership for Kensington against Port Adelaide at Alberton Oval in January 1949 before Bradman's ultimate innings ended on 38.

Dansie's final playing appearance at his beloved Adelaide Oval also featured Bradman, who donned his 1948 'Invincibles tour' Test blazer and cap as non-playing coach of a team for a charity match to raise money for Favell who was suffering a serious kidney illness.

That was in 1987 with Dansie just shy of his 59th birthday, in a game that also featured former Test and SA greats Ian Chappell, Barry Richards and Lance Gibbs as well as contemporary stars David Hookes, Rick Darling and Wayne Phillips.

Humble despite finishing his playing tenure as SA's then third-highest all-time Shield runs scorer (behind Bradman and Favell), Dansie did allow himself a rare moment of indulgence upon receiving a freshly minted baggy red cap as presented to all former Redbacks representatives last summer.

"I don’t talk about myself, that’s one thing I don’t do," he said.

"But if you guessed which South Australian player has made the most hundreds against Queensland… I made nine and Don Bradman made eight."

He then added, laughing: "But I batted about 100 more times than he did!".

In truth, Dansie's record came from 50 innings as opposed to Bradman's 12.

But not only did almost half his 18 first-class tons came against Queensland, their bowlers were also on the receiving end of Dansie's career-high 185 at the Gabba in 1951, in the then 22-year-old's first full season.

Dansie could have pursued a number of sporting endeavours – he represented Norwood in the SA National Football League as a teenager and played first-grade baseball (alongside Favell) with Norwood Redsox – but cricket was his consuming interest from the time he first wielded a bat aged two.

Despite being born at Nuriootpa in the Barossa Valley, Hampton Neil Dansie grew up in the tiny farming hamlet of Stone Hut in the state's mid-north where his grandfather (Sam) had laid a concrete cricket pitch in the yard behind his shop.

Sam's four sons, including Neil's dad (Gordon) would regularly practice there and with a few cousins formed their own family team – 'The Dansies' – that competed at Sunday social matches in the region.

Young Neil was given a 14-inch (35cm) toy bat with which to hone his skills, and by the time Gordon was transferred to Adelaide's eastern suburbs through his teaching job, his son had developed a distinctive game style built around forcefully struck cut, hook and pull strokes.

Neil captained Norwood High School at both football and cricket but, having won his first-grade cap with Bradman's Kensington club at age 15, his focus narrowed to the summer game.

He made his Sheffield Shield debut in Perth at age 21 at the end of the 1950-51 season after a strong summer with the bat for Kensington, and became an SA regular from the start of the following year when he opened against Freddie Brown's England touring team ahead of the 1951-52 Ashes.

Having scored 31 and 64 in his first outing against an international-standard attack, Dansie commemorated the occasion by getting all members of the opposition to sign the toy bat he had kept from childhood.

His reputation grew after his 185 against Queensland, but in the next game he was sorted out by aggressive fast bowling from renowned New South Wales pair Ray Lindwall and Miller, with the young opener swinging wildly at everything pitched short and falling cheaply in the first innings.

Miller then offered the right-hander with the wide-set stance some sage advice, which Dansie put into practice to top score in SA's second innings with his learned teacher either nodding approval or offering constructive criticism from his fielding position at first slip.

Dansie was touted as a possible opening candidate for the 1953 Ashes campaign in the UK, but was overlooked in favour of Victoria's Colin McDonald.

And by the time the next Ashes came round in the Australia summer of 1954-55, Dansie had shifted to the middle of SA's batting order from where competition for Test places proved even tougher.

His cause wasn't helped by the blow he copped when facing WA fast bowler Harry Price at the WACA in February 1955, with the resultant fractured jaw the start of an 18-month absence from Shield cricket.

With his jaw wired together for three weeks immediately after the incident, Dansie was unable to speak and his non-verbal participation in conversations earned him the lifelong nickname 'Nodder'.

Dansie signed to play with Lancashire League club Todmorden in 1955 – filling the shoes of their previous Australian professional, Burke – in the belief it would enable him to develop a better all-round game in English conditions, and heighten his chances of a Test place.

But his cricket ambitions were restricted to interstate level, with the highlight of his on-field days the Shield titles won by SA in 1952-53 (under Phil Ridings) and 1963-64 (Favell) as well as multiple flags during his lengthy captaincy tenure at Kensington.

In addition to his formal coaching and administrative roles with SACA, Dansie provided individual tuition to many aspiring young cricketers and coached the SA Teacher's College women's team while a member of the men's Shield team in the 1950s.

He played 39 league football games for Norwood (mainly as half-forward flanker or utility player), and gained fame at the club for his eating exploits having once reputedly downed a dozen bananas before a match.

Dansie also served as a council member for the City of Campbelltown in Adelaide's eastern suburbs, was president of the Australian Sportsmen’s Association and, with wife Gwenda, co-founded the Newton Jaguars Netball Club.

In 1991, he was awarded the Order of Australia Medal for his service to sport, and was a regular fixture at domestic and international cricket matches at Adelaide Oval for decades.

During the most recent men's Test match between Australia and West Indies last year, Dansie got talking to former West Indies opener (and current selector) Dr Desmond Haynes who, in turn, facilitated a phone call between Dansie and his former SA Shield teammate, legendary Test allrounder Sir Garfield Sobers.

"The Adelaide Oval and South Australia has been a really big part of my life, I suppose I’ve been virtually involved as a player and that for 75 years or more," Dansie said last year.

"It’s the main part of my life and it’s just greatly appreciated the many wonderful friends I’ve made here."

President of the SACA, Will Rayner, paid tribute to Dansie who had delivered a typically rousing speech when presenting his eponymous Medal at the recent men's and women's teams end-of-season function.

"The South Australian Cricket Association is privileged to call Nodder family and it is a privilege that will live on through the stories he told and the foundations he laid," Rayner said today.

"Our thoughts are with all who knew and loved Nodder as one of the greatest innings imaginable comes to a close.

"He did so much for the sporting world and his local community and it is a fitting tribute that his name adorns one of our most prestigious awards.

"We are so lucky Nodder called South Australia home.

"He will be fondly remembered by all forevermore."

Main image credit: SACA