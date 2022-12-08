India v Australia T20Is - Women

New-look team expected for Australia’s T20 opener in India

There’s set to be at least two changes from the XI that won Commonwealth Games gold in August

Laura Jolly in Mumbai

8 December 2022, 07:55 PM AEST

@JollyLauz18

