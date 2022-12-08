New-look team expected for Australia’s T20 opener in India

Aussies 'blow out the cobwebs' with intense Mumbai session

A new look Australia XI will take the field against India on Friday evening for the first of five T20Is in Mumbai, as the world’s No.1 team begins refining its plans for next February’s T20 World Cup defence.

Alyssa Healy will make her captaincy debut, and there will be at least two changes from the XI that won gold at the Commonwealth Games in August following Rachael Haynes’s retirement and Meg Lanning’s continued leave of absence.

It has created opportunities for incumbents Tahlia McGrath, Ashleigh Gardner and Grace Harris to push their way up the order, while squad regulars Ellyse Perry and Annabel Sutherland have put their hands up for returns to the main XI.

Uncapped batter Phoebe Litchfield is another making a case to fill Haynes’ middle-order role and as the only left-hander among the potential inclusions has a point of difference.

Litchfield lights up Mumbai with aggressive net session

Healy did not reveal the XI when speaking to reporters in Mumbai on the eve of the match, but said she hoped to have a near full-strength squad of 15 to select from.

Fast bowler Darcie Brown and opener Beth Mooney missed Australia’s first two training sessions due to illness, but the latter was expected to join Thursday night’s practice under lights at DY Patil Stadium.

"We've had a little bit of illness around our group ... but I'm fairly certain that at least Moons is good to go for tomorrow," Healy said.

"I'm excited to see what XI we put on the park. I think the squad of 15 that we've brought over is incredibly strong and I'm excited to see who gets the nod."

Healy at training on Wednesday // cricket.com.au

India have been Australia’s closest rivals in the T20 format in recent years and facing Harmanpreet Kaur’s side on their home turf is an ideal test for Australia ahead of February’s T20 World Cup.

Head coach Shelley Nitschke said it was also a chance to assess their options – particularly in the batting and pace departments – ahead of that tournament, which was the reason Australia named a pace-heavy touring party.

Joining regular squad pace bowlers Brown, Perry, Sutherland, McGrath, Megan Schutt and Nicola Carey are potential debutants Heather Graham and Kim Garth.

"The main thing is that we want to go out there and win games of cricket," Nitschke told reporters on Thursday morning.

QUICK SINGLE King excited about playing in front of family India

"We also understand the big picture – we've got a World Cup in February.

"We've had some players leave the team with the retirement of Rach and Meg's not here at the moment, so we've also got some opportunities and we need to know what our options are going into that World Cup.

"To have (new players) on tour and pushing for some spots, I think it's a really good thing for the group.

"We've been quite settled of late, but I think just a little bit of a change like that is quite refreshing and can add a different dynamic to the group as well, so it's really good to see and it's really good to have that depth in our selection."

Australia had their first hit-out at DY Patil Stadium, the venue for the first two T20Is, on Wednesday afternoon.

The large stadium is situated in a lush setting at DY Patil University in eastern Mumbai, and if the display from Australia’s batters during Wednesday’s net session was any indication, both sides’ big-hitters could relish the conditions.

An aerial shot of the DY Patil Stadium // cricket.com.au

Harris in particular put on a show while batting in practice wickets set in the centre of the stadium’s secondary oval, peppering passing students as she cleared the boundary over and over.

"It's a really nice venue ... the conditions out there were excellent, the wickets were probably just a little bit slower than what we are used to at home," Nitschke said.

"It took us a little bit of time to get used to the conditions (but) it's a great venue. It's a really good outfield, I'm expecting a good game in some really nice conditions out there."

India also head into the series amid a period of change, and will be forced to make changes to their line-up throughout the five-match series.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India announced on Tuesday evening that head coach Ramesh Powar had left his post to take on a new role at the National Cricket Academy.

No new head coach has joined the team for this series, with Hrishikesh Kanitkar instead installed as a batting mentor.

Captain Harmanpreet Kaur also confirmed opener Shafali Verma and wicketkeeper Richa Ghosh will not be available for all five matches; both teenagers have been named in India’s Under-19 World Cup squad and are set to depart midway through the series to join that underage group at a training camp.

Australia's T20I tour of India

Australia squad: Alyssa Healy (c), Tahlia McGrath (vc), Darcie Brown, Nicola Carey, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Heather Graham, Grace Harris, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland

India squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Singh Thakur, Meghna Singh, Anjali Sarvani, Devika Vaidya, S Meghana, Richa Ghosh, Harleen Deol

December 9, D.Y. Patil Stadium, Mumbai (Dec 10, 12.30am AEDT)

December 11, D.Y. Patil Stadium, Mumbai (Dec 12, 12.30am AEDT)

December 14, Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai (Dec 15, 12.30am AEDT)

December 17, Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai (Dec 18, 12.30am AEDT)

December 20, Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai (Dec 21, 12.30am AEDT)