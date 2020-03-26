Marsh Sheffield Shield 2019-20

Sheffield Shield season review: New South Wales

Daniel Hughes takes us through the highs and lows of NSW's 2019-20 Marsh Sheffield Shield season

Sam Ferris

26 March 2020, 12:55 PM AEST

@samuelfez

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2020 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo