Brown bowls Breakers to first win of the season

Brown and Johnson come up clutch as Breakers score first win

Maitlan Brown has bowled New South Wales to their first win of the WNCL season, snaring four wickets to help down Western Australia by eight runs.

In a rain-affected clash at North Sydney Oval, Brown struggled at times with her lines, but came up clutch to claim 4-41 from her 5.5 overs.

The Breakers innings was halted at 4-175, and after a lengthy rain delay, the visitors were set a revised target of 222 from 32 overs.

Brown immediately had Western Australia on the defensive, removing WA opener Chloe Piparo (0) and No.3 Maddy Darke (13) within the first six overs of the chase.

But just as gun batter and last weekend’s centurion Beth Mooney had passed fifty and was looking set to carry WA to victory, it was it was NSW captain Alyssa Healy’s lighting fast glovework to run out Mooney that ignited the home side.

No.5 Mathilda Carmichael’s fighting 68 kept Western Australia in the contest, but when she was trapped in front by Ashleigh Gardner in the 25th over, the momentum swung back the way of the Breakers.

Sammy-Jo Johnson chipped in with two wickets at the death and the Breakers were able to claim the final four wickets for just 12 runs as Brown claimed the final scalp to bowl WA all out for 175, eight runs short of the required total.

Earlier, the NSW Breakers top order failed to fire, with both Healy (20) and Ashleigh Gardner (33) unable to make the most of promising starts. However an unbeaten 44-run 54 from Erin Burns proved crucial for the home side on a rainy evening.

West Australia seamer Piepa Cleary made a fiery start to the day, claiming 3-30 to rattle through the Breakers’ top order.

Her first scalp came when New South Wales opener Tahlia Wilson smacked a full toss to Lilly Mills at short midwicket in the fifth over, but the highlight of the innings was the perfectly pitched delivery that sent Healy packing.

NSW skipper Healy was looking in ominous form on home turf at North Sydney Oval, having reached the boundary three times in the opening eight overs before Cleary interjected with a cracking inswinger to crash into the Aussie superstar’s stumps.

Phoebe Litchfield (22) and Gardner (33) departed in quick succession to leave the hosts in strife at 4-97, before Burns and Anika Learoyd (24*) combined for a timely unbeaten 78-run stand.

Burns and Learoyd, no doubt sensing the urgency as grey clouds loomed at North Sydney Oval, batted aggressively and ran hard between wickets before the heavens opened to halt the Breakers innings at 4-175.

The two sides will meet again at North Sydney Oval on Sunday.