Qantas T20 Tour of NZ 2021

Meredith earns Australia debut in must-win T20 clash

Tasmania paceman replaces Daniel Sams in Australia's XI for crunch third T20I in Wellington with New Zealand electing to bowl first

Louis Cameron

3 March 2021, 04:30 PM AEST

@LouisDBCameron

