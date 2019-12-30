Former NSW spinner called into NZ squad

New Zealand have drafted in former NSW off-spinner Will Somerville for the final Domain Test match against Australia in Sydney.

Somerville replaces injured paceman Trent Boult in the Black Caps squad after the left-armer was struck by a searing Mitch Starc bouncer that broke his hand on day three at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Somerville, 35, knows the Sydney Cricket Ground conditions better than any of the tourists having played four seasons for NSW before returning to his native New Zealand at the start of the 2018-19 season.

It did not take long for the right-armer to impress the New Zealand selectors, who awarded Somerville with a Test debut against Pakistan in Abu Dhabi in December 2018.

He has played a further two Tests, picking 14 wickets in total at 25.14.

Somerville's familiarity with the iconic Sydney venue and what it presents is a major factor in the off-spinner's call up.

"There's no secret the SCG pitch is one of the more spin-friendly in Australia," said New Zealand coach Gary Stead.

"Will offers something different to our two other spinners in the squad with his right arm off-spin and height.

"The fact he's played a lot of cricket in Sydney during his career for New South Wales will also be helpful as we prepare for this final Test."

In 12 Sheffield Shield matches for the Blues, Somerville collected 48 wickets at 25.29 runs apiece, and was the Blues leading Shield wicket-taker in 2016-17 with 35 wickets in seven matches.

But with Test spinners Nathan Lyon and Steve O'Keefe ahead of him on the Blues roster, Somerville left for New Zealand seeking higher honours.

Somerville joins Mitchell Santner and Todd Astle as the spin options in the Black Caps squad.

Santner has endured a lean series against Australia with just one wicket from 69 overs in the first two Tests.

The 27-year-old's output has led to former Australia captain Ricky Ponting declaring Santner should not be picked for the SCG Test.

"I don't think they can play him (Santner), simple as that," Ponting told cricket.com.au. "He just doesn't offer enough.

"He's just not consistent enough with the ball, he puts pressure on himself. His first few balls of each spell are costing him runs and relieving pressure on the batsmen.

"When you look at his record, Santner, he's played 23 Tests and taken 38 wickets at over 40 (45.31) – one, he's not taking wickets and two, he's not keeping it tight.

"That doesn't sound like much of a bowling option to me."

Leg-spinner Astle has played four Tests for four wickets at 54, but boasts 331 wickets at 32 at first-class level.

Somerville will join the Black Caps squad tomorrow ahead of the third Test starting on Friday.

New Zealand are playing for pride and World Test Championship points after losing the first two Tests to Australia in Perth and Melbourne.

