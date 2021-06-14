England v New Zealand Tests - Men's

Kiwis celebrate as Cook says England 'can't handle pressure'

As New Zealand celebrate the perfect warm-up for their World Test Championship push, criticism of England's performance continues with Alastair Cook weighing in on the Edgbaston thrashing

PA

14 June 2021, 07:18 AM AEST

