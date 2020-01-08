Domain Test Series v New Zealand

Fresh injury blow strikes luckless Kiwis

Black Caps to miss opener Tom Latham for T20 series against India after stand-in captain broke a digit catching Marnus Labuschagne in Sydney

Cricket Network

8 January 2020, 09:49 AM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2020 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo