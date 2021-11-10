ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021

Kiwis putting 2019 chat aside for England World Cup rematch

New Zealand and England's last meeting at a World Cup was the classic 2019 50-over final but Kane Williamson's men insist they're looking forward, not back, as they face England again tonight

PA

10 November 2021, 08:08 AM AEST

