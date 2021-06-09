Williamson in doubt as Black Caps ponder changes

The second Test between England and New Zealand will be broadcast live in Australia on Fox Cricket and Kayo Sports from 8pm AEST on June 10

Trent Boult is in, Mitchell Santner is out, and Kane Williamson is under an injury cloud as New Zealand selectors consider making changes to their XI for the second Test against England, starting on Thursday.

With the two-game series locked at 0-0, the Black Caps need to juggle the lure of a first series win in England since 1999 and the importance of the first ever World Test Championship Final against India, which starts on June 18.

The Kiwis have already confirmed spinner Santner will miss out at Edgbaston this week due to an injury he aggravated in the first Test at Lord's, with Ajaz Patel and Rachin Ravindra, also left-arm finger spinners, in line to take his place.

Skipper Williamson may also be a late withdrawal after experiencing discomfort in the elbow he injured earlier this year, which saw him miss the ODI series against Bangladesh.

"His elbow is still niggling him a wee bit," said NZ coach Gary Stead said, adding a decision on Williamson will be made on match eve.

"We've had some more treatment on that and we just want to make sure it's the best thing for him, playing in this match versus taking a bit more time to be ready and training the way he needs to train."

Stead added Boult is "likely" to make his return at Edgbaston after the UK government relaxed quarantine rules, allowing the left-armer to return to training earlier than expected.

Just who Boult joins in the bowling attack, however, remains a mystery. Tim Southee, Neil Wagner and Kyle Jamieson all bowled more than 40 overs in the first Test and with Matt Henry, Doug Bracewell and Jacob Duffy also in the squad, selectors may look to rest one or more of their star seamers ahead of the showdown with India.

"They have all scrubbed up pretty well, but it doesn't necessarily mean they will play in the next match," Stead said.

"With an eye to the (WTC) final we want to make sure the key bowlers who we think will take part in that game are fresh, raring to go and ready for that first ball of the match versus India.

"We've got a squad of 20 obviously. So, a lot of guys have played Test cricket before. Matt Henry is here, Daryl Mitchell is here, Doug Bracewell, Ajaz Patel…there're guys in and around the squad who've played for us in the past. So, again, we're having those discussions with them about what's best for them given training loads, playing loads and readiness for that match.

"Trent's back and available to be selected and it's likely we'll play him in this game as well.

"It's good news for us. Things did change when he got here or from the information we had initially. So, think it's the best thing for Trent to get out there, get the Dukes ball in his hand and show us what he's capable of."

England, meanwhile, will make at least one change to their side after paceman Ollie Robinson was suspended from all international cricket pending an investigation into historic social media posts.

Spinner Jack Leach is expected to come into the side – fellow tweaker Dom Bess has been added to the squad as cover – while rookie gloveman James Bracey had an injury scare to his finger at training on Tuesday, with Sam Billings the back-up keeper-batsman in the squad.

