New Zealand v West Indies Tests - Men's

NZ join Australia atop ICC Test rankings

New Zealand crush the Windies in the second Test in Wellington to move closer to a spot in cricket's world Test championship final

AAP

14 December 2020, 12:38 PM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2020 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo