NZ join Australia atop ICC Test rankings

New Zealand have achieved the first objective of their domestic summer by sweeping the West Indies 2-0 in a two-Test series to join Australia atop world cricket's Test rankings.

After winning the first Test in Hamilton by an innings and 134 runs, New Zealand won the second at Wellington's Basin Reserve by an innings and 12 runs inside the first hour of the fourth morning on Monday.

The West Indies resumed their second innings at 6-244, trailing New Zealand by 85 runs after following on 329 behind.

Wicketkeeper Joshua da Silva (57) provided some late resistance, achieving a first half century in his debut test, before the tourists were all out for 317, their highest innings total of the series.

The series win lifted New Zealand level with Australia on 116 points in first place on the ICC world Test standings, the first time in their history they have achieved that ranking.

New Zealand also moved past England into third place in the world Test championship standings, a more pressing objective as it attempts to claim a place in next year's final at Lord's.

A clean sweep of Pakistan in an impending two-test series will give New Zealand a chance of competing with Australia and India for a place in the June final.

Lyon on his biggest influence as he eyes magic milestone

New Zealand are now unbeaten in its last 15 Test matches at home, giving them one of the most formidable home advantages in world cricket.

"I think looking at the world Test championship, it's nice to get the full points from this series," New Zealand captain Tom Latham said. Latham took over the captaincy for the second Test from Kane Williamson, whose wife is expecting their first child, and New Zealand showed depth in its ability to win in Williamson's absence.

The secret of New Zealand's success is an open one. It has an extremely solid batting lineup, especially with Williamson in his regular place in the top order. But it is the work of the bowlers which is the key ingredient: New Zealand's four-pronged seam attack, led by Tim Southee and Trent Boult and with Kyle Jamieson now a key member, is relentless and gives batsmen very little respite from pressure.

Jamieson finished with a match analysis of 7-77 and Southee with 7-128.

The second Test win was also set up by Henry Nicholls' career-best 174 which allowed New Zealand to reach 460 in its first innings after losing the toss and being sent in on a green pitch. Nicholls held together the New Zealand innings, forming five partnerships worth 50 or more.

Southee took 5-32 and Jamieson 5-34 as New Zealand bowled out the West Indies for 131 in the first innings, enforcing the follow on. It was only the third occasion and the first in 36 years that New Zealand bowlers have completed five-wicket bags in the same innings of a Test.

The West Indies produced its best batting effort of the series in the second innings but fell just short of making New Zealand bat again.

"The fight we showed in the second innings was what we were looking for in the first test match and even in the first innings here," West Indies captain Jason Holder said. "Generally we let ourselves down in the field and if we had held chances it would have been a different game."