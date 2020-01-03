Domain Test Series v New Zealand

Stead explains contentious Southee omission

New Zealand coach addresses why tourists selected Matt Henry over experienced seamer for Sydney after the move attracted criticism from Brendon McCullum

Andrew Ramsey at the SCG

3 January 2020, 09:15 PM AEST

@ARamseyCricket

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2020 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo