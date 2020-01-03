Stead explains contentious Southee omission

Stead explains Black Caps' chaotic build up

New Zealand coach Gary Stead has defended the decision to axe his most experienced pace bowler Tim Southee for the final Test against Australia, amid widespread selection turmoil due to the illness that sidelined three other frontline players before play started this morning.

Stead and the Black Caps brains trust came in for some pointed criticism, most notably from former NZ skipper Brendon McCullum who queried the wisdom of omitting Southee given the tourists had already lost premier swing bowler Trent Boult to a hand injury.

QUICK SINGLE Immovable Marnus mauls depleted Black Caps

McCullum also queried the energy and commitment of his former team, and claimed they needed a "tough message" and a "reality check" after failing to fire up on the opening day of the third Domain Series Test despite trailing Australia 2-0 in the three-match campaign.

Speaking after stumps, with Australia once more in command at 3-283 and Marnus Labuschagne unbeaten on 130, Stead explained that Southee had been overlooked partly because of his heavy recent workload but largely because fellow quick Matt Henry brought greater bowling speed.

Labuschagne, Smith make Kiwis toil hard at the SCG

"We just felt that we wanted a little bit more pace out there with what Matt Henry offers over Tim," Stead said after NZ fielded a team that featured five changes from the XI that took the field in last week's second Test at the MCG.

"And given the workload Tim's had – not just in the last two Tests, but if you put the last four together (including the two-Test series against England) it's somewhere around 200 overs in a short period of time.

QUICK SINGLE Ponting backs Labuschagne as future leader

"We just felt that what Matt offered might have given us a point of difference.

"Naturally he (Southee) was disappointed, but I'd expect that of any player who got that message from me."

Ponting hails Labuschagne's 'complete, all round' game

Stead also acknowledged that he and fellow tour selector Tom Latham – standing in as captain for Kane Williamson who was sidelined due to illness along with batter Henry Nicholls and spinner Mitchell Santner – had considered playing both Southee and Henry at the SCG.

That would have meant one of the two spinners included in NZ's starting XI – off-break bowler Will Somerville or leggie Todd Astle – would have been left out, but upon seeing the Sydney pitch the call was made to omit Southee and go with the extra spinner.

QUICK SINGLE New Zealand’s tour of woe takes turn for worst

"When you looked at the wicket, it looked as though it was a wicket that had been used in the past," Stead said.

"Apparently it hasn't been, but it looked that way and two days ago when we were here for training they had put quite a bit of moisture into it and thrown grass clippings on it, which is usually a pretty good sign that it's very dry.

"So once the decision was made to play two spinners, then it was about how we managed those quick bowlers."

Mighty Marnus continues run-scoring spree at SCG

While McCullum repeatedly queried the decision to overlook Southee, he saved his strongest critique for the manner in which the Black Caps carried themselves on the field on another tough day against Australia.

McCullum, who captained his country in 31 Tests (for 11 wins and 11 losses) between 2013 and 2016 during which he was credited with overseeing a marked change in the team's on and off-field persona, said that apart from Latham and indefatigable fast bowler Neil Wagner the tourists had lacked spirit and intensity.

QUICK SINGLE McCullum's nice guys no longer running last

He also noted that during his tenure as skipper, he had occasionally found cause to deliver a 'rocket' to Southee but maintained that sometimes the only way to get a response from individuals or a team was to speak to them bluntly and forcefully.

Smith laughs after taking 39 balls to get off the mark

"You talk about a lack of senior players within the side, and you talk about the impact it can have and I think today of you look at the New Zealand side – who were under immense pressure no doubt – there's been a distinct lack of body language and intensity," McCullum said during commentary with Channel Seven.

"It hasn't seemed like the same spring in the step as the side that arrived in Australia just a couple of weeks back.

"Yes, there's a lot of injuries and illnesses and things haven't gone according to plan, but one thing you can control is the attitude you bring to the park, when you're desperate to play for your country.

"It's just not acceptable, from a New Zealand point of view.

"You look at Tom Latham the skipper and you've got to say of all the players out there today he's had some energy and a spring in his step.

"He's tried to rally his troops.

"He's trying to bring that positivity, that energy but there's no-one going with him.

Jubilant Labuschagne brings up Test century No.4

"A few years ago when there was some good, hard, honest discussions within the cricket environment and side, one of the things that was committed to was to always bring about your best game in the field, your total and utter commitment to the cause - you leave it all out there.

"We've seen it from Neil Wagner, he's done it throughout the series but there's not enough out there for my liking and for a representation of the New Zealand cricket team.

"Sometimes in this game, you need honesty and you need tough messages and it's not always about drinking the bath water and total support.

"I'm all for confidence and giving guys pats on the back, but every now and then then you need a tough message and you need a reality check.

SCG honours firefighters with a minute’s applause

"Only then can you look at yourself and say 'did I put in, and could I have put in more?'.

"It just feels to me as if there's a little bit too much acceptance of the position New Zealand find themselves in.

"I just want to see them fight, to see them fight hard and all the way through."

Domain Test Series v New Zealand

Australia squad: David Warner, Joe Burns, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Matthew Wade, Travis Head, Tim Paine (c, wk), Pat Cummins, Mitch Starc, Nathan Lyon, James Pattinson, Michael Neser, Mitchell Swepson

New Zealand: Todd Astle, Tom Blundell, Trent Boult, Colin de Grandhomme, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Tom Latham, Henry Nicholls, Glenn Phillips, Jeet Raval, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor, BJ Watling, Neil Wagner, Kane Williamson (c)

First Test: Australia won by 296 runs

Second Test: Australia won by 247 runs

Third Test: January 3-7, SCG (Seven, Fox & Kayo)